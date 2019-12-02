Got no plans this week? Our weekly guide will sort you out.
#GoHereDoThis: 5 Things You Should Do This Week!
Deck The Halls
It’s the season to deck the halls and be jolly. Head to Camp’s Raave’s Evergreen, which is a very Christmasy store. So much so that if you’re not in the spirit yet, this will definitely put you in it. The store has 2 feet and higher Christmas trees, lots or lights, ornaments, santas, snow men and whatnot for decor. You’ll also find statues to make a crib and readymade cribs too. So go be jolly.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Shop For The Party Season
While you’re shopping to deck up your home, also shop to deck up and walk into a Christmas party. Adore in Camp has a new collection that’s full of knits and sequin. So you can find something that’ll keep your warm, and something to glam up for all the seasons parties and events. And, if you’re not that social, well, then pick up an ugly sweater here to keep your spirits in check with all the Christmas specials on every streaming channel.
Buy Christmas Cake & Sweets
If you’ve got all your shopping sorted, then dig into sweets. Right from Christmas cakes, plum cakes, marzipan sweets to guava cheese, you’ll get everything for the festival at Pasteur Bakery on MG Road. You’ll get something that’s affordable, locally made and authentic because these recipes are all rustic and old. And that’s the best way to celebrate the festival, no?
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Visit A Church
You know what’s my favourite thing to do during all our Indian festivals? Just walk around the city and take in all the lights and decor everywhere. So because it’s Christmas, I think the best thing to do is to sit for a bit at St Patrick’s Cathedral, that’s close to Empress Garden. It’s completely lit and a beautiful Roman Catholic cathedral that began way back in 1849. It’s a historic building and you can even observe the neo-gothic style of architecture here.
Book A Couple's Getaway
If you want to escape the city, because this is the only holiday you can get, then head to the Tooth Mountain Farm Stay in Karjat. The property is ideal for a couple’s getaway or for a small group too. It's a boutique farm stay, which can accommodate 20. You can book one of the 5 rooms together or a single one. It has a man-made pond, landscaped lawns and an art village nearby which you can walk to. It's also pet-friendly!
