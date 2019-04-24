Japan Has Brought Its Brand Of Cute & You Need To Bag It

We’re loving the influx of Asian brands offering cutesy designs. Hamee, a Japanese brand has brought a bunch of goodies that you’ll love. It has a loyal base for its tech accessories, stationery, home and kitchen items like mugs, jars and other knick-knacks.



But what caught our eye are their simple totes. Hamee offers only totes because they believe there’s no other style that’s most popular. And, we agree. Their collection has bags with quotes full of positivity, wit, and of course, pop culture.

We loved their totes with different mandala designs that’ll add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe. There are also prints with famous new-age words and quotes about wanderlust; slay the day; eat, sleep, yoga, repeat among others. There are a handful of quirky Bollywood ones like aao kabhi haveli pe; and quirky quotes like mad in India; my squad is lit, among others.

The fabric for the totes is high quality, and you’re going to be helping the environment so much by using fabric bags instead of something that’s plastic. The price range for the tote bags starts at INR 399. So you’re not spending big on something that’s fashionable and cool. These bags will complement your holiday outfits when you’re vacationing this summer; and are going to be useful to carry when you’re out for retail therapy or going to the gym.

Hamee has a range of other products that we love too. Their tan laptop sleeves, smartphone covers, earphone holders and pocket-sized wallets are all on our wish list. So you know where we’re splurging on salary day.