Summer is here and the seasonal look books are full of designs in subtle hues, pastel tones and intricate handwork. You do not feel like wearing those excessively heavy and uncomfortable pieces and prefer something elegant and gorgeous. Hangers Bouttique in Sadashiv Peth came with a summer-exclusive collection. This place specialises in bespoke fashion and hand work. Almost all the pieces are handcrafted and we could not help but shortlist five luxurious summer picks.
Pick These 5 Summer Party Pieces For Your Wardrobe From This Gorgeous Boutique
The Upright Dhoti
Our first pick is the dhoti outfit priced at INR 4500. Made of mul cotton, this outfit is sure to give you the ultimate comfort. Up your oomph factor with the handcrafted piece that have intricate handwork and the aqua hue of the textile makes it our summer favourite.
Mul Cotton Summer Gown
Summer is all about florals and flowy dresses. One such find at this store is this adorable banana yellow cotton summer gown. Priced at INR 5600, the dress has intricate handwork along with a belt, giving it a posh semi-formal look. The next time, you are attending a summer wedding sangeet or cocktail, you know what to pick.
The Colourful Bandhani Drape
Say hello to the most colourful fabric, the bandhani. Regal cannot even begin to define the look of this outfit. Essentially a two-piece outfit, it is a stylish dress-kurta with a sequinned shrug with royal handwork. Be it a wedding or a party, the piece is sure to make hundreds of heads turn. At INR 15,000, this dress is slightly costly, but its rich look and elegant handwork makes up for the cost.
Indo-Western Gown
Chiffon Gowns
The colour of this gorgeous gown is what caught our attention. The pattern and the hues scream: summer wear, and the intricate handwork enhances this gown that has a princess look. Perfect for your sangeet or BFFs cocktail party, this ensemble has zardozi and moti work and is priced at INR 12,500.
