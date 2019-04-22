Pick These 5 Summer Party Pieces For Your Wardrobe From This Gorgeous Boutique

Summer is here and the seasonal look books are full of designs in subtle hues, pastel tones and intricate handwork. You do not feel like wearing those excessively heavy and uncomfortable pieces and prefer something elegant and gorgeous. Hangers Bouttique in Sadashiv Peth came with a summer-exclusive collection. This place specialises in bespoke fashion and hand work. Almost all the pieces are handcrafted and we could not help but shortlist five luxurious summer picks.