Located in Kharadi , Raddison Blu Hotel ensures that all your luxury needs are taken care of. Apart from classy rooms that come with modern furnishings, a work desk and WiFi, it offers a swimming pool and spa to ensure quality rejuvenation. We bet you won't feel the need to venture anywhere else with all-day dining options at Carmine Restaurant and kebabs at The Great Kebab Factory. Their Skye Lounge Bar is perfect for a drink and comes with a view of the cityscape. Accessibility is not an issue as the stay is just 4.9 km from Pune Airport and 4.9 km from Seasons Mall.