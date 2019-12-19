This Cute Little Cafe Offers Amazing Waffle Combinations & Much More

Dessert Parlours

Waffle World

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
4.6

Silver Space, Shop 17, Ganapati Chowk, Vishal Nagar, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Desserts will always make true foodies drool, and keeping this in mind, Waffle World has given a great variety of different dishes on their menu. Waffle combinations with ice cream, chocolate, various syrups, additional candy or gems, rice fritters, etc are all available here. Good variety, a unique set of flavours, colourful and presentable desserts and value for money are the characteristics of this cafe. Do visit it and express your gluttony! My recommendations: Deep Violet Fantasy, Matrix Belgian Waffle, Dark green candy waffle.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

