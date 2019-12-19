Forget Boring Plain Shirts! Men, Amp Up Your Wardrobe With This Label

From working with different materials to re-inventing older trends, men's fashion has become trendier and how! No more sticking with boring colours and basic styles. Hermosa is an Indian brand that designs and produces stylish shirts for men.

Started with the vision of making normal less boring, the brand has built a great customer base all around. Their shirts are made up of 100 per cent organic cotton and are great for daily wear. If you are looking for some semi-casual options for work, they have that too.

You can find handmade cotton shirts at Hermosa at very affordable rates. You can choose between styles, sizes and fits. You have options in slim fit, regular fit and over-sized shirts. We love their solid colour, collared shirts starting at INR 750. These shirts are available in grey, black, white, blue and many more colours. You can choose a size between small and double XL. Their range of Chinese collared shirts are also very cool and trendy. You can find them in any size starting at INR 800. You can pair them up with chinos for a chill night out or tuck them in with trousers for a work day.

Their delivery is pretty prompt and they have a free return policy too. So calling out all the men who want an upgrade in their style.