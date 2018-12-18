Host The Coolest New Year’s Eve Party & End 2019 With A Bang

What better way to end a kick ass party than giving people a reason to remember it? We know return gifts are for children(or that's what we like to belief) but if you are hosting a new year's party, it could be a great idea to gift your guests something customised. Head to 3F designs on Apte road for some amazing customised gift options. From key chains to photo frames, mugs and much more-depending on your budget- you can design and curate your own gifts. The price range here starts at INR 100 for customised key chains.