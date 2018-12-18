Host The Coolest New Year’s Eve Party & End 2019 With A Bang

Don’t you just hate the crowd at every New Year’s Eve party everywhere? Often you can’t find your friends in the club at midnight, so you end up drunk-hugging strangers. Call your close friends home instead, and end 2019 with a bang! We show you how:
Home-Delivered Alcohol
You’re going to need booze, lots of it. But you can ditch a trip to the nearest wine shop and get it delivered instead. If you’re in Aundh, you can get GSP Wines to deliver for INR 30 if you’re order is more than INR 1000. Place orders here early, as they deliver between 8pm to 9pm only. If you’re in Viman Nagar, you’re in luck! Captor Beer & Wine Shop delivers till 11pm, for orders above INR 1000. And, Ghule Wines in Bavdhan delivers anywhere with an 8km radius till 10pm at a minimum order of INR 2000.
Biryani By-The-Kilo
Is it even a party if there's no good food involved? And, there's no better party food than biryani because it can easily feed a crowd. Call Pune’s trusted King’s By Badshah. Located in Camp, it’s been a favourite for aromatic biryani, so you know you’re getting great food home. Prices depend on order.
Rent A Karaoke Machine & Board Games
Here’s a way to make your party more fun: You obviously need some activities to keep your guests buy and to be honest, a speaker and a phone with a great playlist is passe. Rent a karaoke machine or a few board games from Rent One. Pay a small deposit and the rent and you can get it delivered home.
- Upwards: ₹ 349
Rent A Bartender
Want to throw a classy party? Ditch alcohol from a bottle for exclusive cocktails. Pune’s bartending academy, Flair Mania will send home an experienced bartender to make your party more fun. You can either opt for beverage catering or rope in a mixologist. The price is usually INR 35,000 but varies as per the number of people and ingredient requirement. Told you we’d show you how to end the year with a bang, didn’t we?
Contact Sachin Gowda: 9552660505
3F Designs
What better way to end a kick ass party than giving people a reason to remember it? We know return gifts are for children(or that's what we like to belief) but if you are hosting a new year's party, it could be a great idea to gift your guests something customised. Head to 3F designs on Apte road for some amazing customised gift options. From key chains to photo frames, mugs and much more-depending on your budget- you can design and curate your own gifts. The price range here starts at INR 100 for customised key chains.
- Upwards: ₹ 100
Party Plannerz
Deck your halls and be in the true spirit. Head to Party Plannerz in Koregaon park and stock up on some quirky wall hangings, paper cups, balloons, cutlery and much more- all revolving around the theme of New Year's. You can event get customised helium balloons and fun board games here, starting at only INR 150.
- Upwards: ₹ 150
