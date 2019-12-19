You'll Love This Label's Ikat Kurtis That Are Perfect For Daily Wear

Make a style statement with modern Indian outfits specially customised by Ishii Fashions, a homegrown label based out of Ganesh Peth. A label known for its crisp, simple yet elegant designs, it is set to mesmerise you with their latest designs reflecting the rich colours of India. If you are tired of searching for good quality clothing, especially daily designer outfits, end your search at this place. Starting at INR 900, score beautiful kurti tops that are perfect for daily wear. We love the printed kurtas that have traditional prints and hand-block work. If you love embroidery, you will love the emphasis on handwork especially zardozi and hand-embroidery. You will also love kalamkari, ikkat kurtis among others. The boutique offers simple printed fabrics too. Comfy and with good tensile strength, you'll find cotton and linen pieces. You can shop for beautiful tassel short kurtis that you can wear with your denim for a casual outing or at work. They also customise beautiful outfits as per different occasions.