Love Italian Food? Order From PBF To Satiate Your Hunger!

Ordered Three Cheese Pasta, Peri Peri Paneer burger with mini pancakes last weekend. The food was well packed and the packaging quality was excellent. Three Cheese Pasta: As the name suggests, it had three types of cheese. It had an ample amount of cheese with onion and corn. The quantity was enough for a single person. Peri-Peri Paneer burger: The size of the burger was good and it was fresh. It had crispy fried Paneer with Peri Peri mayo, onion, tomato and lettuce. It was very spicy. Mini Pancakes: I liked these. It had 4 - 5 tiny circular shaped pieces and the taste was amazing. It came with a sweet dip.