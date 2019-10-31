Kohlapuris, Juttis, Flats: Your One Stop Destination For Desi Footwear

When it comes to footwear, it’s always comfort over style right? But what if we tell you that you don’t have to compromise all the time? Jutties Makers is an Indian footwear brand from Delhi that is serving some major fashion goals! From Kohlapuris to different types of juttis, this brand does it all while promising comfort and style and sells their products exclusively on Shop On LBB.

Their collection of juttis involves many designs and prints inspired by the different traditions and cultures of our countries. You will find modern contemporary block prints as well as old school tribal prints, all under the same collection. We love their selection of pure leather kolhapuris that come with hand stitched designs or hand painted ones starting at INR 1,000.

Their classic range of kohlapuris that come in brown prints are great for any Indian outfit or even with a simple pair of denims. Their collection of bridal and festive juttis start at INR 1,500 and come in bold colours and multi prints. We think these juttis are comfortable and we can definitely dance in them all night long during wedding season. Try them out for yourself and let us know what you think.