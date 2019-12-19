You Won't Believe How Light Weight This Brand's Jewellery Is & It's Super Affordable

One can never have enough jewellery right? No matter what your style is, a piece of any accessory can enhance a look instantly. There are many brands now a days who are experimenting with their material and style but only few are sturdy and long lasting. Some are so heavy that your ear loops would want a break.

Keeping this common problem in mind, Juwelen as a brand makes jewellery as light as feather without compromising on style or design. Each of their pieces are handcrafted and uniquely designed. From earrings and rings to beautiful pendants and bracelets, you can find it all at this online store. Each of their pieces are embellished with different stones. You can find them in white gold, metal or silver. They have a beautiful collection of pendants too that are perfect for gifting. The prices start at INR 650 which is pretty affordable and they are sturdy and long lasting as well.

All their jewellery comes in a beautiful wrapped box, which makes the brand even more appealing. We love their gold-plated semi precious stone embellished drop earrings for just INR 668. The best part? This range of jewellery is not heavy or too bright. They are subtle and elegant, which means who can wear it for any event and style it however you want. So if you are looking to add some new gems to your collection, then head over to Juwelen’s online store or shop on LBB.