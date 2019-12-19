Cotton Pants To Summer Kurtis: Check Out This Store's Chic & Affordable Collection

With 5 stores present in Mumbai, Saffron Threads, a women's clothing store has opened two outlets in Pune recently. We visited the Baner store and were in awe of their summer cotton collection. From cotton pants to palazzos, dressier cotton kurtis to silk kurtis, you will find it all here.

Right from fabric selection to designing to tailoring - they do it all in-house. We loved their 9-to-5 pure cotton range of gorgeous kurtis, which are fit for your workplace as well as informal parties. Grab your pick at just INR 899. Stylish yet comfortable, the collection here looks like summer. To pair with these kurtis, we also found long jacket shrugs starting at INR 799, which add an element of funk to your dressing.

Who said your work wardrobe needs to be plaid and boring? The printed pants and short kurtis or blouses will let you make a style statement at work. These pants come in plain colours as well as in prints. If you like eclectic fashion, we suggest you mix and match to create your own style. Stripes, checks, prints, geometric prints - you will find all sorts of printed kurtas here.

If you are looking for dressier options, nothing will match their silk kurtis. Available in solid hues, these ensembles are both classy and can be worn to a party or occasion. With handwork as well as soft fabrics, these pieces will give you the much-desired look. The hues are extremely pleasant and prices are mind blowing. Make a point to stop by.