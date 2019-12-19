Relax And Rejuvinate At This Resort And Spa In Mahabaleshwar

Who doesn’t like a quiet getaway? Amidst nature, on a hill and a beautiful water body, what else can you ask from a vacation?

Located in Mahableshwar, Lakewood Resorts & Spa is a serene and peaceful property right beside the back waters of Koyna Dam near Tapola. It offers the perfect amalgamation of the mountains and the Shivsagar lake. The resort has a pristine ambience and is spread over 50 acres of land. Whether you want to vacation with your family or your partner or even your friends, Lakewood has something to offer for everyone. What’s a vacation without delicious food? The resort is equipped with a multi cuisine restaurant that serves mouth-watering food in both veg and non veg.They offer room service as well but if you want to have a proper dining experience then head over to their restaurant.

The resort also comes with a swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi, rain dance, and message rooms. So your spa weekend is also taken care off. Their rooms are designed in cottage styles and have a porch attached to all the front decks. Enjoy your morning tea or evening coffee here with your dear ones while taking in all the greenery around. The price at this resort per night starts at INR 4,500 depending on the season you visit.