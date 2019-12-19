BFF's Birthday Coming Up? This Bakery Has More Than 70 Cake Flavours

Searching for a nice bakery to buy a birthday cake from? Situated across multiple outlets namely Kothrud, Karve Nagar, J.M. Road and Sinhagad Road in Pune, Le Gateau Cake shop is known for its amazing bakes. The main feature is the variety and that they are a pure vegetarian bakery. Starting at just INR 350, you will find half-kg cakes in more than 70 flavours. There are pastries available in the same flavours as well. If you want to get a cake customised, you can do so by giving them a call. While they are known for their traditional birthday cakes, they also have amazing brownies, chocolates and cookies too. If you are someone who kills for chocolate, try out the choco mousse, choco duet, choco fantasy or gooey choco passion flavour. If not, they have ample of fruity options for you. You can choose between fruit of the forest, exotic fruits, tangy orange, Brazilian surprise etc. We also love the cappuccino and glazed pastries. When cakes are in the picture, how can cupcakes be far behind? Offered in some yummy flavours, these cupcakes are ideal to gorge on sans any guilt. Yummy and affordable, this bakery is present in many prominent areas and is a safe and good choice to buy your cakes from. Picture Credits: Official FB Page