Lehengas, Sherwanis & Suits: This Store Will Get You Ready For The Wedding Season

The wedding season is upon us and hunting for that perfect outfit can be slightly intimidating. We recently visited Tasta-Fashion Clothing Store on Ganeshkhind Road at Aundh and discovered a wonderful collection we almost wished it was our wedding. Tasta is known for its handcrafted zardosi sherwanis and lehengas, rich Benarasi and brocade sarees, long anarkalis, linen shirts with embroidery, gowns, paithani sarees and more. The clothing line has a nice mix of pastels, vibrant hues, minimalist prints and heavy patchworks. We like the collection for its versatility. While most of it is dedicated as bridal and groom wear, some of the pieces can be worn even if you're just attending the wedding. Besides wedding couture, Tasta has recently added a line of formal clothing too. We are quite impressed with their smart culottes, checkered palazzos, tailored suits, A-line skirts and blazers.