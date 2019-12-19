Solid Button Downs To Abstract Prints: This Shirt Brand Keeps Things Casual For INR 699 Only

When it comes to men’s fashion, the options are no longer limited. In fact, we too have launched several brands for menswear on Shop On LBB. On our pursuit to add more options for men, we stumbled upon Lion Shirts.

The men's formal and casual shirt brand is known for their quality of daily wear shirts. They classic prints and simple prints portray the brand to be an epitome of elegance and style. From checkered to block prints and stripes, you can find all your basic styles with a lot of newness added to them. These shirts are priced very reasonably and is apt for both casual and work wear.

The designs of the shirts are curated keeping the new generation in mind and they come in pure cotton material. We love their collection of checkered shirts starting at INR 699 only that are perfect for a work day or a night out with friends. If you're bold enough to wear botanical or floral prints, you'll find a couple of options with those too. For men who don't like to experiment, there are solid button down shirts in multiple colours. And, a bunch of other abstract prints too. The best part? You can wear these shirts from nine to five and even after when you're unwinding at a bar or a cafe.