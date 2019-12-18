Explore
Balaji Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Balaji Nagar
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Bars
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Accessories
Lounges
Classes & Workshops
Tugbug Children's Center
This Organic & Eco-Friendly Activity Centre Will Blow Your Mind!
Aundh
Casual Dining
Fabcafe
This Quaint Restaurant By Fabindia Gives A Healthy Twist To Modern Cuisine
Aundh
Boutiques
Studio Rudraksh
From Masaba To Raw Mango: This Styling Studio Has Different Labels Every Month
Aundh
Bars
P3 The Lounge Bar
There's A New Lounge In Town & It's Known For Its Boozy Mixes
Aundh
Yoga Studios
Biorhythm Yoga Studio
Think Yoga Is Boring? This Anti-Gravity Version In Suspended Hammocks Is What You Need
Aundh
Bars
Nomad The Lounge Bar
Movie Buffs, This New Lounge In Aundh Is Serving Zingat Prawns
Aundh
Street Food
New Bombay Pani Puri
1 Plate, 6 Yummy Flavours: Enjoy Pani Puri At This Stall For Just INR 20
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
La Kheer Deli
Brownie, Gulkhand & More: La Kheer Serves Gourmet Rice Pudding With A Twist, Only On Weekends
Aundh
Bars
Pune High
Save The Trip To KP & Spend Your Friday Night At Aundh's Newest Bar
Aundh
Furniture Stores
The Mud House
This Hidden Store In Aundh Is A Treasure Trove Of Home Decor
Aundh
Home Décor Stores
Art Etc
This Pune Store Makes The Most Gorgeous Terracotta Jewellery, Durries & More
Aundh
Gift Shops
Gift Tree
Hosting A Party? Get Gifts, Favours & Supplies At Wholesale Rates Here
Aundh
Bakeries
BakeLove
From S'mores Bars To Boston Cream Pies, Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Bakelove
Aundh
Boutiques
Pehnava Boutique
We Tell You Why This Boutique Is Aundh Is A Designer Gem
Aundh
Gift Shops
The Ivory Trunk
The Collection At This European-Themed Concept Store Is Both Chic & Affordable
Aundh
Clothing Stores
Jai Hind
Handwoven Shoes To Flat Caps: 5 Classy Finds That Every Man Must Own
Aundh
Cafes
Cafe Dip
From Cheesy Party Rings To Potato Skins, Indulge In Yummy Food At This Cafe
Aundh
Food Stores
Fine Foods
Spanish Saffron To Gourmet Popcorn: This Store In Aundh Is A Gourmand's Paradise
Aundh
Casual Dining
Karolbaug Dawat-E-Mehfil
There's A Karol Baug In Aundh & It's Not What You Think
Aundh
Cafes
Paper Lantern
Savour Home-Style Pan-Asian Dishes At Adorable This Cafe In Aundh
Aundh
