Classes & Workshops
image - Tugbug Children's Center
Tugbug Children's Center

This Organic & Eco-Friendly Activity Centre Will Blow Your Mind!
Aundh
Casual Dining
image - Fabcafe
Fabcafe

This Quaint Restaurant By Fabindia Gives A Healthy Twist To Modern Cuisine
Aundh
Boutiques
image - Studio Rudraksh
Studio Rudraksh

From Masaba To Raw Mango: This Styling Studio Has Different Labels Every Month
Aundh
Bars
image - P3 The Lounge Bar
P3 The Lounge Bar

There's A New Lounge In Town & It's Known For Its Boozy Mixes
Aundh
Yoga Studios
image - Biorhythm Yoga Studio
Biorhythm Yoga Studio

Think Yoga Is Boring? This Anti-Gravity Version In Suspended Hammocks Is What You Need
Aundh
Bars
image - Nomad The Lounge Bar
Nomad The Lounge Bar

Movie Buffs, This New Lounge In Aundh Is Serving Zingat Prawns
Aundh
Street Food
image - New Bombay Pani Puri
New Bombay Pani Puri

1 Plate, 6 Yummy Flavours: Enjoy Pani Puri At This Stall For Just INR 20
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
image - La Kheer Deli
La Kheer Deli

Brownie, Gulkhand & More: La Kheer Serves Gourmet Rice Pudding With A Twist, Only On Weekends
Aundh
Bars
image - Pune High
Pune High

Save The Trip To KP & Spend Your Friday Night At Aundh's Newest Bar
Aundh
Furniture Stores
image - The Mud House
The Mud House

This Hidden Store In Aundh Is A Treasure Trove Of Home Decor
Aundh
Home Décor Stores
image - Art Etc
Art Etc

This Pune Store Makes The Most Gorgeous Terracotta Jewellery, Durries & More
Aundh
Gift Shops
image - Gift Tree
Gift Tree

Hosting A Party? Get Gifts, Favours & Supplies At Wholesale Rates Here
Aundh
Bakeries
image - BakeLove
BakeLove

From S'mores Bars To Boston Cream Pies, Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Bakelove
Aundh
Boutiques
image - Pehnava Boutique
Pehnava Boutique

We Tell You Why This Boutique Is Aundh Is A Designer Gem
Aundh
Gift Shops
image - The Ivory Trunk
The Ivory Trunk

The Collection At This European-Themed Concept Store Is Both Chic & Affordable
Aundh
Clothing Stores
image - Jai Hind
Jai Hind

Handwoven Shoes To Flat Caps: 5 Classy Finds That Every Man Must Own
Aundh
Cafes
image - Cafe Dip
Cafe Dip

From Cheesy Party Rings To Potato Skins, Indulge In Yummy Food At This Cafe
Aundh
Food Stores
image - Fine Foods
Fine Foods

Spanish Saffron To Gourmet Popcorn: This Store In Aundh Is A Gourmand's Paradise
Aundh
Casual Dining
image - Karolbaug Dawat-E-Mehfil
Karolbaug Dawat-E-Mehfil

There's A Karol Baug In Aundh & It's Not What You Think
Aundh
Cafes
image - Paper Lantern
Paper Lantern

Savour Home-Style Pan-Asian Dishes At Adorable This Cafe In Aundh
Aundh
