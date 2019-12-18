Balewadi

Fast Food Restaurants
image - B Box
Fast Food Restaurants

B Box

Biryani For Lunch? Order From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen Now!
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Gourmet Union
Casual Dining

Gourmet Union

Eat The World On A Plate At Balewadi High Street's Latest Restaurant
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Udta Punjab
Casual Dining

Udta Punjab

Love North Indian Cuisine? Then Udta Punjab Is A Must Visit
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Deewan Khana
Casual Dining

Deewan Khana

Ikde Chala: This Restaurant At Balewadi Is Serving Authentic Maharashtrian Grub
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Two Sticks
Casual Dining

Two Sticks

This Pan Asian Restaurant Is A Mix Of Variety, Taste And Affordability
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Tales & Spirits
Casual Dining

Tales & Spirits

Amazing Food, Incredible Desserts & A Chill Weekend Vibe At Balewadi
Balewadi
Bakeries
image - The Gourmet Shop - The Orchid
Bakeries

The Gourmet Shop - The Orchid

This New Boutique Cafe Is Making Us Drool Over Their Dutch Pastries & Italian Breads
Balewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Misal Darbar
Fast Food Restaurants

Misal Darbar

Enjoy Varities of Missal At Missal Darbar!
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bahiram Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Bahiram Handi

Authentic Bahiram Handi (Vidharbha Style)
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Yenna Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Yenna Dosa

Dosas & All Things South Indian Are Just Prefect At This Outlet
Bibvewadi
Cafes
image - Snow Cafe
Cafes

Snow Cafe

Stay Fresh With Shaved-Ice Desserts From Taiwan & The Philippines At This Cafe
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salty Bites
Fast Food Restaurants

Salty Bites

Tornados, Waffles, Frankies & More: Save This Place For When You're Broke
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kalyan Bhel
Fast Food Restaurants

Kalyan Bhel

Dosas, Pani Puri And More: Kalyan Bhel Is The Old Favourite That's Still Winning
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shantadurga
Fast Food Restaurants

Shantadurga

Want Some Delectable Seafood And Goan Cuisine? Check Out This Small Restaurant In Aranyeshwar
Parvati
Casual Dining
image - Apni Rasoi
Casual Dining

Apni Rasoi

Dig Into A Scrumptious Homely Meal At This Restaurant In Bibwewadi
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mankar Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Mankar Dosa

Mankar Vs Ravi: Whose Bizarre Dosa Varieties Do You Love More?
Kondhwa
Cafes
image - The Fries Cafe
Cafes

The Fries Cafe

A New Pocket Friendly Cafe In Sahakarnagar Area
Sahakara Nagar
Cafes
image - Le Coffee House
Cafes

Le Coffee House

Take Your Time Out & Chill At This Pretty Cafe With Good Food & Drinks
Parvati
Casual Dining
image - The Basil Deck
Casual Dining

The Basil Deck

Stop By This Place When In Market Yard Road For Some Amazing Vegetarian Food!
Maharshi Nagar
Cafes
image - Neha Cafe
Cafes

Neha Cafe

The Coffee Break We All Crave
Parvati
Cafes
image - Dobby's Cafe
Cafes

Dobby's Cafe

Get Butterbeer & Sorting Hat Cupcakes At This New Harry-Potter-Themed Cafe
Vadgaon Budruk
Casual Dining
image - Ahilyadevi's Thali
Casual Dining

Ahilyadevi's Thali

Drop By Ahilyadevi's Thali For Authentic Maharashtrian Food & Drinks
Katraj
Casual Dining
image - Ahilyadevi's Thali
Casual Dining

Ahilyadevi's Thali

Gorge On Solapuri Mutton Thali: This Is One Of The Best One's In Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Zaytun Restaurant & Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Zaytun Restaurant & Cafe

Delish Food At A Pocket Friendly Price In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bombay Seekh Paratha
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombay Seekh Paratha

Gorge On The Best Seekh Kabab & Nalli Nihari In Kondhwa - Bombay Seekh Paratha
Kondhwa
Casual Dining
image - Laa Unico
Casual Dining

Laa Unico

Julia Roberts Pizza To Khaman Oxide: This Eatery Serves Unique Dishes
Casual Dining
image - Masakha - Seafood Resto & Bar
Casual Dining

Masakha - Seafood Resto & Bar

Seafood Craving? Drop By This Place To Have Delicious Aquatic Food
Vadgaon Budruk
