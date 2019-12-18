Explore
Balewadi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Balewadi
B Box
Biryani For Lunch? Order From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen Now!
Balewadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gourmet Union
Eat The World On A Plate At Balewadi High Street's Latest Restaurant
Balewadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Udta Punjab
Love North Indian Cuisine? Then Udta Punjab Is A Must Visit
Balewadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Deewan Khana
Ikde Chala: This Restaurant At Balewadi Is Serving Authentic Maharashtrian Grub
Balewadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Two Sticks
This Pan Asian Restaurant Is A Mix Of Variety, Taste And Affordability
Balewadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tales & Spirits
Amazing Food, Incredible Desserts & A Chill Weekend Vibe At Balewadi
Balewadi
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Gourmet Shop - The Orchid
This New Boutique Cafe Is Making Us Drool Over Their Dutch Pastries & Italian Breads
Balewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Misal Darbar
Enjoy Varities of Missal At Missal Darbar!
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bahiram Handi
Authentic Bahiram Handi (Vidharbha Style)
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Yenna Dosa
Dosas & All Things South Indian Are Just Prefect At This Outlet
Bibvewadi
Cafes
Cafes
Snow Cafe
Stay Fresh With Shaved-Ice Desserts From Taiwan & The Philippines At This Cafe
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salty Bites
Tornados, Waffles, Frankies & More: Save This Place For When You're Broke
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kalyan Bhel
Dosas, Pani Puri And More: Kalyan Bhel Is The Old Favourite That's Still Winning
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Shantadurga
Want Some Delectable Seafood And Goan Cuisine? Check Out This Small Restaurant In Aranyeshwar
Parvati
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Apni Rasoi
Dig Into A Scrumptious Homely Meal At This Restaurant In Bibwewadi
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mankar Dosa
Mankar Vs Ravi: Whose Bizarre Dosa Varieties Do You Love More?
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafes
The Fries Cafe
A New Pocket Friendly Cafe In Sahakarnagar Area
Sahakara Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Le Coffee House
Take Your Time Out & Chill At This Pretty Cafe With Good Food & Drinks
Parvati
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Basil Deck
Stop By This Place When In Market Yard Road For Some Amazing Vegetarian Food!
Maharshi Nagar
Cafes
Cafes
Neha Cafe
The Coffee Break We All Crave
Parvati
Cafes
Cafes
Dobby's Cafe
Get Butterbeer & Sorting Hat Cupcakes At This New Harry-Potter-Themed Cafe
Vadgaon Budruk
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ahilyadevi's Thali
Drop By Ahilyadevi's Thali For Authentic Maharashtrian Food & Drinks
Katraj
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ahilyadevi's Thali
Gorge On Solapuri Mutton Thali: This Is One Of The Best One's In Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Zaytun Restaurant & Cafe
Delish Food At A Pocket Friendly Price In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombay Seekh Paratha
Gorge On The Best Seekh Kabab & Nalli Nihari In Kondhwa - Bombay Seekh Paratha
Kondhwa
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Laa Unico
Julia Roberts Pizza To Khaman Oxide: This Eatery Serves Unique Dishes
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Masakha - Seafood Resto & Bar
Seafood Craving? Drop By This Place To Have Delicious Aquatic Food
Vadgaon Budruk
