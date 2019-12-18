Camp

Art Galleries
image - TheySee
Art Galleries

TheySee

Pune's First Ever Smart Gallery With Motion Sensors Is All Set To Launch & We've Got The Deets
Camp
Libraries
image - A.R.S. Inamdar Public Library
Libraries

A.R.S. Inamdar Public Library

A Haven For Bibliophiles: Get A Lifetime Membership For INR 1,500 At This 102-Year-Old Library
Camp
Movie Theatres
image - The Victory Theatre
Movie Theatres

The Victory Theatre

Dare To Watch A Show At Pune's Most Haunted Movie Theatre?
Camp
Auditoriums
image - Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall
Auditoriums

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hall

Jealous Of Sabjiwala Stand Up By Abhishek Upamnyu
Camp
Libraries
image - Albert Edward Institute Library
Libraries

Albert Edward Institute Library

The Collection Of Books At This 143-Year-Old Library Is What A Bibliophile's Dreams Are Made Of
Camp
Museums
image - National War Memorial
Museums

National War Memorial

National War Memorial's Music And Light Show Is A Treat To Enjoy National Fervour!
Ghorpadi
Libraries
image - United Services Library
Libraries

United Services Library

This 200-Year-Old Library At Camp Has The Largest Collection Of English Fiction Novels
Agarkar Nagar
Art Galleries
image - Art Work Studio
Art Galleries

Art Work Studio

Need A Portrait Made? This Art Studio Paints, Prints & Tattoos Whatever You Need
Guru Nanak Nagar
Cultural Centres
image - Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre
Cultural Centres

Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre

Meet People With Diverse Backgrounds At This Hidden Cultural Centre
Lulla Nagar
Libraries
image - Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir
Libraries

Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir

This 170-Year-Old Library In Pune Also Delivers Books At Your Doorstep
Budhwar Peth
Monument
image - Shaniwar Wada
Monument

Shaniwar Wada

Standing Tall Amidst Glory: 5 Reasons To Visit Shaniwar Wada
Shaniwar Peth
Museums
image - Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum
Museums

Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum In Pune Reflects The Elegance Of Indian craftsmanship
Shukrawar Peth
Museums
image - Subhash Sanas Vintage Car Museum
Museums

Subhash Sanas Vintage Car Museum

Imagine You're A Part Of Downton Abbey With A Visit To This Vintage Car Museum
Lulla Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - SCC Republic
Movie Theatres

SCC Republic

Watch Movies Under The Stars With Your Bae At This Open-Air Theatre
Mundhwa
Libraries
image - Gyaan Adab Centre
Libraries

Gyaan Adab Centre

Theatre, Films, Literature & More: Gyaan Adab Is An Experience For The Art Enthusiasts
Kalyani Nagar
Libraries
image - Friends Library
Libraries

Friends Library

We Found A Hidden Library Where You Can Get Cozy & Read Your Next Book
Wanowrie
Libraries
image - The British Council Library
Libraries

The British Council Library

Get Access To 16,000 Comics & More At This Library
Shivajinagar
Libraries
image - Bookaholic Library
Libraries

Bookaholic Library

Attention, Bibliophiles: Borrow Unlimited Books At A Time From This Library
Kalyani Nagar
Museums
image - Deccan College - Archaeology Museum
Museums

Deccan College - Archaeology Museum

Take A Walk Down History And Explore Excavated Artefacts & More
Yerawada
Monument
image - Aga Khan Palace
Monument

Aga Khan Palace

Visit This Beautiful Palace {That Used To Be A Prison} On Your Next Pune Trip
Kalyani Nagar
Libraries
image - Library Mantra
Libraries

Library Mantra

This Online Library In Pune Has A 'No Late Fee' Policy
Sahakara Nagar
Movie Theatres
image - Cinepolis
Movie Theatres

Cinepolis

Breaking News: India's First Wireless VR Gaming Zone Launches In Pune
Hadapsar
