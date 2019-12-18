Explore
Erandwana
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Erandwana
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Begum Falooda
This Falooda Outlet Gets Us All Nostalgic, Drop By This Store Now!
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Surmay
Surmay: A Heaven For All Sea Food Lovers, Check It Out Now!
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roots 9 Kitchen & Bar
Into The Wilderness: Dine At A Lovely Tropical Garden In Erandwane
Erandwana
Cafes
Cafes
Gossip Gastrohub
A Mexican Dinner At Gossip Gastrohub!
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Krishna Dining
There's Nothing Like Eating A Thali At Krishna Dining Hall In Pune
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Vishnuji Ki Rasoi
Dig Into Homely Food At This Celebrity Chef's Restaurant In Pune
Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Joshi Upahar Gruh
Quality Food At Reasonable Prices
Erandwana
Cafes
Cafes
Level 5 Bistro & Bar
Food By Amit Puri, Drinks By Shatbhi Basu, This Bistro's A Foodie-Heaven
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kalinga Veg Gourmet Kitchen
This New 5-Storied Eatery Will Have A Brewery, Bistro & Grill Room
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kalinga Restaurant & Bar
No Plastic, No Problem: This Eatery Delivers Food In Steel Tiffin Boxes
Erandwana
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Ti - Amo Gelato Dessert Lounge
We're Going Gaga Over The Mojito & Champagne Ice Creams At This New Dessert Parlour
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Fresh Off The Boat
Craving A Goan Thali & Fresh Seafood? Check Out This New Restaurant In Erandwane
Erandwana
Cafes
Cafes
Leafy Trails
In Love With This Quaint Cafe With Dreamcatchers, Vinyl Records & Good Reads
Erandwana
Cafes
Cafes
Music Cafe
Beat Stress & Depression! This Music Cafe Offers Therapeutic Renditions & Healthy Food To Lift Your Mood
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nisarg
Can't Get Enough Of Biryani? This Eatery Serves Heavenly Prawns Biryani
Erandwana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Peterdonuts
In Love With Fast Food? Then Treat Yourself At Cafe Peterdonuts In Deccan Gymkhana Now
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
Cafes
Karlo Art Kitchen & Cafe
No Kidding: We Tried Motichoor Cheesecake At This New Cafe
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee Republic
This Chocolate Freakshake Has Everything From Ice Cream To Waffles, Oreo & Whipped Cream
Deccan Gymkhana
Coffee Shop
Coffee Shop
Coffee Nation
Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Shakes & Quick Bites!
Deccan Gymkhana
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wadeshwar
There's Nothing Like Eating A Thali At Krishna Dining Hall In Pune
Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kalyan Bhel
Head To Kalyan Bhel Near Kamala Nehru Park For The Best Bhel Puri & Kulfi In Town
Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Khidaki Vada
You'll Find Mumbai's Popular Khidki Vada At This Age-Old Eatery In Erandwane
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Le Plaisir
Le Plaisir Near Kamala Nehru Park Is Where Coffee-Addicts Need To Be
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie
The Best Of Both Italian And Mexican Cuisine In Pune
Kothrud
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Dezart
Modak & Gulkand To Puran Poli: This Place Serves The Most Outrageous Ice Cream Flavours
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
Cafes
Waari Book Cafe
Good Reads, Quirky Decor & More: This Book Cafe In Kothrud Is A Bibliophiles' Paradise
Kothrud
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bait Brasserie - Hotel Ajit
This New Place's Happy Hours Has Buy 2 Get 1 On Alcohol
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sabores European Bistro
Watch The Sunset & Dine With Your Date At This Rooftop European Bistro
Shivajinagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Oblique Kitchen
Oblique Kitchen's Delicious Food Cannot Be Missed At All
Kothrud
Cafes
Cafes
Yolkshire
Attention Egg Lovers, This Kothrud Eatery Offers Some Eggcellent Dishes
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Grub Shub
This Eatery Serves Chipotle Mushroom Waffles, Cheesy Makhani Fries & More
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Spitfire
Spitfire Stand Out In This Lane Of Restaurants With Its Turkish Food
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Ganache
Cheesecakes, Gourmet Pastas & More: The Ganache Is A Hidden Gem At Kothrud Run By A Single-Man Army
Kothrud
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hippie@Heart
This New Insta-Worthy Cafe Is Serving Dishes From Cuba & Poland
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
Cafes
Hunger Lust
Hungry Much? Drop By This Restaurant For Amazing Platters To Fix Your Cheese Carvings
Kothrud
