Dessert Parlours
image - Begum Falooda
Dessert Parlours

Begum Falooda

This Falooda Outlet Gets Us All Nostalgic, Drop By This Store Now!
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Surmay
Casual Dining

Surmay

Surmay: A Heaven For All Sea Food Lovers, Check It Out Now!
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Roots 9 Kitchen & Bar
Casual Dining

Roots 9 Kitchen & Bar

Into The Wilderness: Dine At A Lovely Tropical Garden In Erandwane
Erandwana
Cafes
image - Gossip Gastrohub
Cafes

Gossip Gastrohub

A Mexican Dinner At Gossip Gastrohub!
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Krishna Dining
Casual Dining

Krishna Dining

There's Nothing Like Eating A Thali At Krishna Dining Hall In Pune
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Vishnuji Ki Rasoi
Casual Dining

Vishnuji Ki Rasoi

Dig Into Homely Food At This Celebrity Chef's Restaurant In Pune
Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Joshi Upahar Gruh
Fast Food Restaurants

Joshi Upahar Gruh

Quality Food At Reasonable Prices
Erandwana
Cafes
image - Level 5 Bistro & Bar
Cafes

Level 5 Bistro & Bar

Food By Amit Puri, Drinks By Shatbhi Basu, This Bistro's A Foodie-Heaven
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Kalinga Veg Gourmet Kitchen
Casual Dining

Kalinga Veg Gourmet Kitchen

This New 5-Storied Eatery Will Have A Brewery, Bistro & Grill Room
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Kalinga Restaurant & Bar
Casual Dining

Kalinga Restaurant & Bar

No Plastic, No Problem: This Eatery Delivers Food In Steel Tiffin Boxes
Erandwana
Dessert Parlours
image - Ti - Amo Gelato Dessert Lounge
Dessert Parlours

Ti - Amo Gelato Dessert Lounge

We're Going Gaga Over The Mojito & Champagne Ice Creams At This New Dessert Parlour
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Fresh Off The Boat
Casual Dining

Fresh Off The Boat

Craving A Goan Thali & Fresh Seafood? Check Out This New Restaurant In Erandwane
Erandwana
Cafes
image - Leafy Trails
Cafes

Leafy Trails

In Love With This Quaint Cafe With Dreamcatchers, Vinyl Records & Good Reads
Erandwana
Cafes
image - Music Cafe
Cafes

Music Cafe

Beat Stress & Depression! This Music Cafe Offers Therapeutic Renditions & Healthy Food To Lift Your Mood
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Nisarg
Casual Dining

Nisarg

Can't Get Enough Of Biryani? This Eatery Serves Heavenly Prawns Biryani
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Peterdonuts
Casual Dining

Cafe Peterdonuts

In Love With Fast Food? Then Treat Yourself At Cafe Peterdonuts In Deccan Gymkhana Now
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
image - Karlo Art Kitchen & Cafe
Cafes

Karlo Art Kitchen & Cafe

No Kidding: We Tried Motichoor Cheesecake At This New Cafe
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
image - Coffee Republic
Cafes

Coffee Republic

This Chocolate Freakshake Has Everything From Ice Cream To Waffles, Oreo & Whipped Cream
Deccan Gymkhana
Coffee Shop
image - Coffee Nation
Coffee Shop

Coffee Nation

Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Shakes & Quick Bites!
Deccan Gymkhana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wadeshwar
Fast Food Restaurants

Wadeshwar

Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kalyan Bhel
Fast Food Restaurants

Kalyan Bhel

Head To Kalyan Bhel Near Kamala Nehru Park For The Best Bhel Puri & Kulfi In Town
Pune
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khidaki Vada
Fast Food Restaurants

Khidaki Vada

You'll Find Mumbai's Popular Khidki Vada At This Age-Old Eatery In Erandwane
Casual Dining
image - Le Plaisir
Casual Dining

Le Plaisir

Le Plaisir Near Kamala Nehru Park Is Where Coffee-Addicts Need To Be
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
image - La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie
Casual Dining

La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie

The Best Of Both Italian And Mexican Cuisine In Pune
Kothrud
Dessert Parlours
image - Dezart
Dessert Parlours

Dezart

Modak & Gulkand To Puran Poli: This Place Serves The Most Outrageous Ice Cream Flavours
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
image - Waari Book Cafe
Cafes

Waari Book Cafe

Good Reads, Quirky Decor & More: This Book Cafe In Kothrud Is A Bibliophiles' Paradise
Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - Bait Brasserie - Hotel Ajit
Casual Dining

Bait Brasserie - Hotel Ajit

This New Place's Happy Hours Has Buy 2 Get 1 On Alcohol
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
image - Sabores European Bistro
Casual Dining

Sabores European Bistro

Watch The Sunset & Dine With Your Date At This Rooftop European Bistro
Shivajinagar
Casual Dining
image - Oblique Kitchen
Casual Dining

Oblique Kitchen

Oblique Kitchen's Delicious Food Cannot Be Missed At All
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Yolkshire
Cafes

Yolkshire

Attention Egg Lovers, This Kothrud Eatery Offers Some Eggcellent Dishes
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Grub Shub
Fast Food Restaurants

Grub Shub

This Eatery Serves Chipotle Mushroom Waffles, Cheesy Makhani Fries & More
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Spitfire
Fast Food Restaurants

Spitfire

Spitfire Stand Out In This Lane Of Restaurants With Its Turkish Food
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Ganache
Fast Food Restaurants

The Ganache

Cheesecakes, Gourmet Pastas & More: The Ganache Is A Hidden Gem At Kothrud Run By A Single-Man Army
Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - Hippie@Heart
Casual Dining

Hippie@Heart

This New Insta-Worthy Cafe Is Serving Dishes From Cuba & Poland
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
image - Hunger Lust
Cafes

Hunger Lust

Hungry Much? Drop By This Restaurant For Amazing Platters To Fix Your Cheese Carvings
Kothrud
