Ex Servicemen Colony

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ex Servicemen Colony

Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Ganache
Fast Food Restaurants

The Ganache

Cheesecakes, Gourmet Pastas & More: The Ganache Is A Hidden Gem At Kothrud Run By A Single-Man Army
Kothrud
Gyms
image - MultiFit
Gyms

MultiFit

Have Two Left Feet? This Class Will Teach You How To Dance
Kothrud
Furniture Stores
image - Kozy Corner
Furniture Stores

Kozy Corner

This Furniture Store On Paud Road Is All About Simple Furniture
Kothrud
Jewellery Shops
image - Samarth Imitation Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Samarth Imitation Jewellery

Tribal, Traditional & Contemporary: Find All Kinds Of Accessories At This Store In Kothrud
Kothrud
Boutiques
image - Mayra Boutique
Boutiques

Mayra Boutique

Revamp Your Wardrobe With Clothing From This Boutique In Kothrud
Gokhale Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Iddos
Casual Dining

Iddos

You'll Love To Gorge On Authentic South Indian Dishes At Iddos In Kothrud
Kothrud
Clothing Stores
image - Ram Mens Wear
Clothing Stores

Ram Mens Wear

This Store Customises Ties, Three-Piece Suits & More For Your Formal Wardrobe
Kothrud
Clothing Stores
image - Kajree
Clothing Stores

Kajree

Rock A Traditional Day With Sarees From This Store In Kothrud
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Alfresco
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Alfresco

Taco Your Way Into This Mexican Eatery In Kothrud
Kothrud
Sports Venues
image - Metrocity Sports & Health Club
Sports Venues

Metrocity Sports & Health Club

Go Swimming For Just INR 100 Or Sign Up For Aqua Aerobics At This Club
Kothrud
Accessories
image - Choice Colletion
Accessories

Choice Colletion

You'll Be Spoilt For Choice At This Men's Accessory Store In Kothrud
Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie
Casual Dining

La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie

The Best Of Both Italian And Mexican Cuisine In Pune
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Community Cafe
Cafes

Community Cafe

Head To Community Cafe In Kothrud For That Perfect Brekkie With Your BFF
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Blender's Fries
Fast Food Restaurants

Blender's Fries

Popcorn Chicken & Tandoori Cheese Chilli Fries: Celebrate Cheat Day At This Kothrud Eatery
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Indigo Burger Project
Fast Food Restaurants

Indigo Burger Project

This New Eatery Has An Old-Monk-Infused Chicken Burger & We're Loving It
Kothrud
Dessert Parlours
image - Yollops
Dessert Parlours

Yollops

From Modak To Plain Cheese Ice-Creams: We're Drooling All Over This Ice-Cream Parlour
Kothrud
Clothing Stores
image - The Lucknow Store
Clothing Stores

The Lucknow Store

Find Exquisite Kurtas, Palazzos & Juttis Made Of Lucknowi Chikan At This Kothrud Store
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Madeline
Cafes

Madeline

Dessert Lovers? Madeline Has Opened Up There Second Outlet In Shivajinagar
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Madeline
Cafes

Madeline

New Chic Cafe!
Kothrud
Classes & Workshops
image - Absolute Scuba
Classes & Workshops

Absolute Scuba

Get Holiday Ready: Here's Where You Can Learn To Scuba Dive In Pune
Kothrud
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Ex Servicemen Colony?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE