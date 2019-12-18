Fatima Nagar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Fatima Nagar

Cafes
image - Bingo Cafe
Cafes

Bingo Cafe

Late Night Munchies? This City Cafe Serves Waffles & Shakes Till 3AM
Fatima Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Snehal Restaurant & Bar
Casual Dining

Snehal Restaurant & Bar

This Restaurant Serves One Plate Of Butter Chicken For INR 520 {And It Can Feed Six People}
Wanowrie
Cafes
image - Peter's Pan
Cafes

Peter's Pan

The Most Colorful And Instagram Worthy Cafes In Wanowrie
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
image - China Grill
Casual Dining

China Grill

Affordable, Delicious And Authentic: Five Reasons We Love China Grill In Pune
Wanowrie
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Twisted Tiffin
Fast Food Restaurants

Twisted Tiffin

Don't Waste Money On Tasteless Tiffins, This Portal Lets You Choose Your Own Meal
Hadapsar
Cafes
image - Cafe Daisy
Cafes

Cafe Daisy

This Wanowrie Cafe Not Only Serves Coffee But Also Sells Its Decor
Wanowrie
Bakeries
image - Swiss Bakes
Bakeries

Swiss Bakes

Dig Into Over 30 Kinds Of Chocolate Delicacies At This New Bakery
Wanowrie
Dessert Parlours
image - The Vigour Kart
Dessert Parlours

The Vigour Kart

Trying To Get Healthy? Check Out Salads & Chia Seed Puddings From The Vigour Cart
Ghorpadi
Casual Dining
image - Plancha
Casual Dining

Plancha

This New Restaurant Is Dishing Out Gourmet Delights All The Way From Europe
Camp
Cafes
image - Springold Cafe
Cafes

Springold Cafe

Freak Shakes, Food And Chill Vibes: This Cafe Is Perfect For A First Date
Camp
Bakeries
image - Cake N Counter
Bakeries

Cake N Counter

This Old-School Bakery At East Street Makes The Best Chocolate Cakes In Town
Camp
Cafes
image - 11 East Street Cafe
Cafes

11 East Street Cafe

Can't Watch GOT On Your Laptop Anymore? Live The War At 11 East Street Cafe
Camp
Cafes
image - Country Roads Cafe
Cafes

Country Roads Cafe

Chill With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks At Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
image - Jashn
Casual Dining

Jashn

Hungry After Partying All Night? This Eatery Stays Open Till 4 AM
Kondhwa
Bakeries
image - Kayani Bakery
Bakeries

Kayani Bakery

Indulge In Mawa Cake And Shrewsbury Biscuits At Kayani Bakery!
Camp
Casual Dining
image - Becky's Binging Bay
Casual Dining

Becky's Binging Bay

Binge On Rarely Found & Traditionally Prepared Delicacies At Becky's Binging Bay
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Rollin Dough
Fast Food Restaurants

The Rollin Dough

This Amazing Place Serves Delicious Pizza Cones In Salunke Vihar
Salunke Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aktar's Samosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Aktar's Samosa

This Samosa Stall Has Been Serving The Best Mutton Keema Samosas For The Last Two Decades
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Olympia
Fast Food Restaurants

Olympia

Chicken Kebabs & Rolls, Anyone? Head To Olympia For A Scrumptious Treat
Camp
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
image - Whatta Waffle!
Dessert Parlours

Whatta Waffle!

Make Your Own Waffles & Eat It Too At This New Dessert Place
Camp
