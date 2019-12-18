Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Fatima Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Fatima Nagar
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Street Food
Food Courts
Cafes
Cafes
Bingo Cafe
Late Night Munchies? This City Cafe Serves Waffles & Shakes Till 3AM
Fatima Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Snehal Restaurant & Bar
This Restaurant Serves One Plate Of Butter Chicken For INR 520 {And It Can Feed Six People}
Wanowrie
Cafes
Cafes
Peter's Pan
The Most Colorful And Instagram Worthy Cafes In Wanowrie
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
China Grill
Affordable, Delicious And Authentic: Five Reasons We Love China Grill In Pune
Wanowrie
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Twisted Tiffin
Don't Waste Money On Tasteless Tiffins, This Portal Lets You Choose Your Own Meal
Hadapsar
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Daisy
This Wanowrie Cafe Not Only Serves Coffee But Also Sells Its Decor
Wanowrie
Bakeries
Bakeries
Swiss Bakes
Dig Into Over 30 Kinds Of Chocolate Delicacies At This New Bakery
Wanowrie
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
The Vigour Kart
Trying To Get Healthy? Check Out Salads & Chia Seed Puddings From The Vigour Cart
Ghorpadi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Plancha
This New Restaurant Is Dishing Out Gourmet Delights All The Way From Europe
Camp
Cafes
Cafes
Springold Cafe
Freak Shakes, Food And Chill Vibes: This Cafe Is Perfect For A First Date
Camp
Bakeries
Bakeries
Cake N Counter
This Old-School Bakery At East Street Makes The Best Chocolate Cakes In Town
Camp
Cafes
Cafes
11 East Street Cafe
Can't Watch GOT On Your Laptop Anymore? Live The War At 11 East Street Cafe
Camp
Cafes
Cafes
Country Roads Cafe
Chill With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks At Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Jashn
Hungry After Partying All Night? This Eatery Stays Open Till 4 AM
Kondhwa
Bakeries
Bakeries
Kayani Bakery
Indulge In Mawa Cake And Shrewsbury Biscuits At Kayani Bakery!
Camp
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Becky's Binging Bay
Binge On Rarely Found & Traditionally Prepared Delicacies At Becky's Binging Bay
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Rollin Dough
This Amazing Place Serves Delicious Pizza Cones In Salunke Vihar
Salunke Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Aktar's Samosa
This Samosa Stall Has Been Serving The Best Mutton Keema Samosas For The Last Two Decades
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Olympia
Chicken Kebabs & Rolls, Anyone? Head To Olympia For A Scrumptious Treat
Camp
Bakeries
Bakeries
Kayani Bakery
Indulge In Mawa Cake And Shrewsbury Biscuits At Kayani Bakery!
Camp
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Whatta Waffle!
Make Your Own Waffles & Eat It Too At This New Dessert Place
Camp
Have a great recommendation for
Fatima Nagar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE