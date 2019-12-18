Ganeshkhind

Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Frozen Monkey

Get Free Shots & Student Discounts Only At This Bar On University Road
Ganeshkhind
Bakeries
Bakeries

Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet Nostalgia: Our Visit To This 103-Year-Old Bakery In Aundh
Ganeshkhind
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Chop Chop - Wok To Go

Bigger & Better: Chop Chop's Second Outlet Features A Dine-In Space & New Menu
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Kibbeh

If Shawarma Is Your Guilty Pleasure Then You Must Check Out This Tiny Space In Aundh
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Kerala Fast Food

Craving Malabari Food? Kerala Fast Food In Aundh Is Where You Need To Be
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe Dip

From Cheesy Party Rings To Potato Skins, Indulge In Yummy Food At This Cafe
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Arabia

Appetizing Arabian Food For A Perfect Arabian Night
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

La Kheer Deli

Brownie, Gulkhand & More: La Kheer Serves Gourmet Rice Pudding With A Twist, Only On Weekends
Aundh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Fabcafe

This Quaint Restaurant By Fabindia Gives A Healthy Twist To Modern Cuisine
Aundh
Street Food
Street Food

New Bombay Pani Puri

1 Plate, 6 Yummy Flavours: Enjoy Pani Puri At This Stall For Just INR 20
Aundh
Bakeries
Bakeries

BakeLove

From S'mores Bars To Boston Cream Pies, Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Bakelove
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes

Vinayaka's Kitchen Cafe

Vinayaka's Kitchen Cafe In Aundh Is Wooing People With Its Food & Decor
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe Maroo

We Found A Hidden Korean Eatery & Their Food Is As Authentic As It Gets
Aundh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Karolbaug Dawat-E-Mehfil

There's A Karol Baug In Aundh & It's Not What You Think
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Icecreamo

Guava Chilli, Choco Brownie & More: Guilt-Free Popsicles For As Low As INR 100
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Piconzza

Ditch Regular Pizza & Hog On Connizas & Bunnizzas At This Eatery
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Indian Zaiqaa

Dig Into Some Authentic North Indian Or Mughlai Meals After A Shopping Spree At Westend
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes

Filli Cafe

This Mumbai-Based Cafe Serves Amazing Zafran Tea, Shakes & Quick Bites
Aundh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Sigree

This Restaurant Is Doing Everything From Dilliwali Tikki To Kandhari Kebabs
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Mainland China - Hotel Shree Nanda Excellency

We Tell You Why Feasting At Mainland China Will Remind You Of The Dragon Country
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes

Hoppipola - Shrinanda Exelency

Hot Deal: Our Favourite Pub Is Serving All Drinks {Including Cocktails} For Just INR 77
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes

Aur Irani Chai

On The Keto Diet? Head Here For Cheesy Dishes That Won't Mess With Your Regimen
Aundh
