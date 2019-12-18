Explore
Ganeshkhind
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ganeshkhind
Casual Dining
Frozen Monkey
Get Free Shots & Student Discounts Only At This Bar On University Road
Ganeshkhind
Bakeries
Spicer College Bakery & Confectionery
Sweet Nostalgia: Our Visit To This 103-Year-Old Bakery In Aundh
Ganeshkhind
Casual Dining
Chop Chop - Wok To Go
Bigger & Better: Chop Chop's Second Outlet Features A Dine-In Space & New Menu
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Kibbeh
If Shawarma Is Your Guilty Pleasure Then You Must Check Out This Tiny Space In Aundh
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Kerala Fast Food
Craving Malabari Food? Kerala Fast Food In Aundh Is Where You Need To Be
Aundh
Cafes
Cafe Dip
From Cheesy Party Rings To Potato Skins, Indulge In Yummy Food At This Cafe
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe Arabia
Appetizing Arabian Food For A Perfect Arabian Night
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
La Kheer Deli
Brownie, Gulkhand & More: La Kheer Serves Gourmet Rice Pudding With A Twist, Only On Weekends
Aundh
Casual Dining
Fabcafe
This Quaint Restaurant By Fabindia Gives A Healthy Twist To Modern Cuisine
Aundh
Street Food
New Bombay Pani Puri
1 Plate, 6 Yummy Flavours: Enjoy Pani Puri At This Stall For Just INR 20
Aundh
Bakeries
BakeLove
From S'mores Bars To Boston Cream Pies, Indulge Your Sweet Tooth At Bakelove
Aundh
Cafes
Vinayaka's Kitchen Cafe
Vinayaka's Kitchen Cafe In Aundh Is Wooing People With Its Food & Decor
Aundh
Cafes
Cafe Maroo
We Found A Hidden Korean Eatery & Their Food Is As Authentic As It Gets
Aundh
Casual Dining
Karolbaug Dawat-E-Mehfil
There's A Karol Baug In Aundh & It's Not What You Think
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
Icecreamo
Guava Chilli, Choco Brownie & More: Guilt-Free Popsicles For As Low As INR 100
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Piconzza
Ditch Regular Pizza & Hog On Connizas & Bunnizzas At This Eatery
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Indian Zaiqaa
Dig Into Some Authentic North Indian Or Mughlai Meals After A Shopping Spree At Westend
Aundh
Cafes
Filli Cafe
This Mumbai-Based Cafe Serves Amazing Zafran Tea, Shakes & Quick Bites
Aundh
Casual Dining
Sigree
This Restaurant Is Doing Everything From Dilliwali Tikki To Kandhari Kebabs
Casual Dining
Mainland China - Hotel Shree Nanda Excellency
We Tell You Why Feasting At Mainland China Will Remind You Of The Dragon Country
Aundh
Cafes
Hoppipola - Shrinanda Exelency
Hot Deal: Our Favourite Pub Is Serving All Drinks {Including Cocktails} For Just INR 77
Aundh
Cafes
Aur Irani Chai
On The Keto Diet? Head Here For Cheesy Dishes That Won't Mess With Your Regimen
Aundh
