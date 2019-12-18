Explore
Gultekdi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Gultekdi
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Fine Dining
Food Trucks
Sweet Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Mysore Junction
Drop By This Quaint Little South Indian Joint Now!
Gultekdi
Street Food
Mansi Malai Gola
This Shukrawar Peth Stall Is Serving Our Favourite Gola With Malai & Dry Fruits
Shukrawar Peth
Dessert Parlours
Kiga Ice Cream
This Ice-Cream Thali Is Like Summer On A Plate & You Must Dig In
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Shri Krishna Bhuvan
Shri Krishna Bhuvan At Budhwar Peth Sells The Spiciest Misal Pav In Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Grahak Peth
No Kidding, We Had 7 Snacks Under INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Sadashiv Peth
Dessert Parlours
Gujar Mastani House
Mastani & More: Visit This Dessert Parlor To Taste The Traditional Milkshake Of Pune
Budhwar Peth
Dessert Parlours
Kaware Cold Drinks
Treat Yo' Self To Some Softies, Sundaes & More At Kaware Ice Cream In Tulsibaug
Budhwar Peth
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Sujata Mastani
33 Flavours & A 50-Year-Old Legacy: Here's Why We Love The Iconic Sujata Mastani
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
Laa Unico
Julia Roberts Pizza To Khaman Oxide: This Eatery Serves Unique Dishes
Street Food
Pushkarini Bhel
Eat The Most Delicious Bhel In The City At The Legendary Pushkarni Bhel
Sadashiv Peth
Dessert Parlours
Ganu Shinde Ice Cream
165 Years & Counting: This Is Why We Still Love Pune's Oldest Dessert Parlour, Ganu Shinde
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Joshi Wadewale
Joshi Ji Vada Pav On Shivaji Road Is Selling The Spiciest And Yummiest Vada Pavs
Budhwar Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Supreme Sandwich Corner
We Found The Biggest, Wackiest Sandwich Platter At ABC Chowk
Budhwar Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Badshahi Boarding House
This 77-Year-Old Eatery Serves Maharashtrian Thalis With Unlimited Food At INR 100
Sadashiv Peth
Cafes
Cafe E2
This Cute Cafe Is Serving Iranian cuisine At Its Best
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
Hotel Malwani Solkadi
This Place Serves The Best Malwani Thali To Have In Pune
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
R Bhagat Tarachand
Vegetarians, Here's Where You Can Eat A Feast For Two Under INR 800
Casual Dining
New Pune Boarding House
New Pune Boarding House Is Serving Authentic & Unlimited Maharashtrian Thalis For INR 100 Upwards
Sadashiv Peth
Bakeries
The Artisanal Baking Co
This Homegrown Artisanal Bakery Makes The Best Sourdough Bread We've Had
Bhavani Peth
Cafes
WinterBite
This Cozy Little Place For Some Killer Food & Drinks
Guru Nanak Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Ketli The Tea Bar
Take A Kulhad Of Chai & Carry On With Your Charcha At This Tea Room
Guru Nanak Nagar
