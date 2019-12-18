Gultekdi

Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mysore Junction

Drop By This Quaint Little South Indian Joint Now!
Gultekdi
Street Food
Street Food

Mansi Malai Gola

This Shukrawar Peth Stall Is Serving Our Favourite Gola With Malai & Dry Fruits
Shukrawar Peth
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Kiga Ice Cream

This Ice-Cream Thali Is Like Summer On A Plate & You Must Dig In
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Shri Krishna Bhuvan

Shri Krishna Bhuvan At Budhwar Peth Sells The Spiciest Misal Pav In Town
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Grahak Peth

No Kidding, We Had 7 Snacks Under INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Sadashiv Peth
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Gujar Mastani House

Mastani & More: Visit This Dessert Parlor To Taste The Traditional Milkshake Of Pune
Budhwar Peth
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Kaware Cold Drinks

Treat Yo' Self To Some Softies, Sundaes & More At Kaware Ice Cream In Tulsibaug
Budhwar Peth
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sujata Mastani

33 Flavours & A 50-Year-Old Legacy: Here's Why We Love The Iconic Sujata Mastani
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Laa Unico

Julia Roberts Pizza To Khaman Oxide: This Eatery Serves Unique Dishes
Street Food
Street Food

Pushkarini Bhel

Eat The Most Delicious Bhel In The City At The Legendary Pushkarni Bhel
Sadashiv Peth
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Ganu Shinde Ice Cream

165 Years & Counting: This Is Why We Still Love Pune's Oldest Dessert Parlour, Ganu Shinde
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Joshi Wadewale

Joshi Ji Vada Pav On Shivaji Road Is Selling The Spiciest And Yummiest Vada Pavs
Budhwar Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Supreme Sandwich Corner

We Found The Biggest, Wackiest Sandwich Platter At ABC Chowk
Budhwar Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Badshahi Boarding House

This 77-Year-Old Eatery Serves Maharashtrian Thalis With Unlimited Food At INR 100
Sadashiv Peth
Cafes
Cafes

Cafe E2

This Cute Cafe Is Serving Iranian cuisine At Its Best
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Hotel Malwani Solkadi

This Place Serves The Best Malwani Thali To Have In Pune
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

R Bhagat Tarachand

Vegetarians, Here's Where You Can Eat A Feast For Two Under INR 800
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

New Pune Boarding House

New Pune Boarding House Is Serving Authentic & Unlimited Maharashtrian Thalis For INR 100 Upwards
Sadashiv Peth
Bakeries
Bakeries

The Artisanal Baking Co

This Homegrown Artisanal Bakery Makes The Best Sourdough Bread We've Had
Bhavani Peth
Cafes
Cafes

WinterBite

This Cozy Little Place For Some Killer Food & Drinks
Guru Nanak Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Ketli The Tea Bar

Take A Kulhad Of Chai & Carry On With Your Charcha At This Tea Room
Guru Nanak Nagar
