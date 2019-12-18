Explore
Guru Nanak Nagar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Guru Nanak Nagar
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
WinterBite
This Cozy Little Place For Some Killer Food & Drinks
Guru Nanak Nagar
Ketli The Tea Bar
Take A Kulhad Of Chai & Carry On With Your Charcha At This Tea Room
Guru Nanak Nagar
Coffee Jar
This Coffee Place In Swargate Serves A Jar For Two At INR 160 Only
Mysore Junction
Drop By This Quaint Little South Indian Joint Now!
Gultekdi
Madinah Restaurant
Your Love For Biryani Will Cost Only INR 180 At This Small Establishment In Pune Camp
Bhavani Peth
The Artisanal Baking Co
This Homegrown Artisanal Bakery Makes The Best Sourdough Bread We've Had
Bhavani Peth
Plancha
This New Restaurant Is Dishing Out Gourmet Delights All The Way From Europe
Camp
Om Jai Shankar Pani Puri
Satiate Your Street Food Craving At This Camp Outlet In Hazrat Babajaan Chowk
Camp
Jaishankar Pani Puriwala
67 Years & Counting: Why Jaishankar Pani Puriwala Is Pune's All-Time Favourite Street Food Joint
Camp
Laa Unico
Julia Roberts Pizza To Khaman Oxide: This Eatery Serves Unique Dishes
Cake N Counter
This Old-School Bakery At East Street Makes The Best Chocolate Cakes In Town
Camp
Springold Cafe
Freak Shakes, Food And Chill Vibes: This Cafe Is Perfect For A First Date
Camp
The Basil Deck
Stop By This Place When In Market Yard Road For Some Amazing Vegetarian Food!
Maharshi Nagar
11 East Street Cafe
Can't Watch GOT On Your Laptop Anymore? Live The War At 11 East Street Cafe
Camp
Ardeshir & Sons
Move Over Coke: We're In Love With The Raspberry Melba By This Homegrown Brand At Camp
Camp
Aktar's Samosa
This Samosa Stall Has Been Serving The Best Mutton Keema Samosas For The Last Two Decades
Camp
Cafe Yezdan
Head Here For Some Real Bun Maska, Irani Chai And Anda Bhurji
Camp
Dorabjee & Sons Restaurant
This 138-Year-Old Restaurant Promises You Authentic Parsi Delicacies
Camp
Whatta Waffle!
Make Your Own Waffles & Eat It Too At This New Dessert Place
Camp
Olympia
Chicken Kebabs & Rolls, Anyone? Head To Olympia For A Scrumptious Treat
Camp
Law Of Chill
Click, Eat, Repeat: This Vegetarian Cafe Serves Instagrammable Dishes
Camp
Kayani Bakery
Indulge In Mawa Cake And Shrewsbury Biscuits At Kayani Bakery!
Camp
