Guru Nanak Nagar

Cafes
image - WinterBite
Cafes

WinterBite

This Cozy Little Place For Some Killer Food & Drinks
Guru Nanak Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ketli The Tea Bar
Fast Food Restaurants

Ketli The Tea Bar

Take A Kulhad Of Chai & Carry On With Your Charcha At This Tea Room
Guru Nanak Nagar
Cafes
image - Coffee Jar
Cafes

Coffee Jar

This Coffee Place In Swargate Serves A Jar For Two At INR 160 Only
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mysore Junction
Fast Food Restaurants

Mysore Junction

Drop By This Quaint Little South Indian Joint Now!
Gultekdi
Casual Dining
image - Madinah Restaurant
Casual Dining

Madinah Restaurant

Your Love For Biryani Will Cost Only INR 180 At This Small Establishment In Pune Camp
Bhavani Peth
Bakeries
image - The Artisanal Baking Co
Bakeries

The Artisanal Baking Co

This Homegrown Artisanal Bakery Makes The Best Sourdough Bread We've Had
Bhavani Peth
Casual Dining
image - Plancha
Casual Dining

Plancha

This New Restaurant Is Dishing Out Gourmet Delights All The Way From Europe
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Om Jai Shankar Pani Puri
Fast Food Restaurants

Om Jai Shankar Pani Puri

Satiate Your Street Food Craving At This Camp Outlet In Hazrat Babajaan Chowk
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Jaishankar Pani Puriwala
Fast Food Restaurants

Jaishankar Pani Puriwala

67 Years & Counting: Why Jaishankar Pani Puriwala Is Pune's All-Time Favourite Street Food Joint
Camp
Casual Dining
image - Laa Unico
Casual Dining

Laa Unico

Julia Roberts Pizza To Khaman Oxide: This Eatery Serves Unique Dishes
Bakeries
image - Cake N Counter
Bakeries

Cake N Counter

This Old-School Bakery At East Street Makes The Best Chocolate Cakes In Town
Camp
Cafes
image - Springold Cafe
Cafes

Springold Cafe

Freak Shakes, Food And Chill Vibes: This Cafe Is Perfect For A First Date
Camp
Casual Dining
image - The Basil Deck
Casual Dining

The Basil Deck

Stop By This Place When In Market Yard Road For Some Amazing Vegetarian Food!
Maharshi Nagar
Cafes
image - 11 East Street Cafe
Cafes

11 East Street Cafe

Can't Watch GOT On Your Laptop Anymore? Live The War At 11 East Street Cafe
Camp
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Ardeshir & Sons
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Ardeshir & Sons

Move Over Coke: We're In Love With The Raspberry Melba By This Homegrown Brand At Camp
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aktar's Samosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Aktar's Samosa

This Samosa Stall Has Been Serving The Best Mutton Keema Samosas For The Last Two Decades
Camp
Cafes
image - Cafe Yezdan
Cafes

Cafe Yezdan

Head Here For Some Real Bun Maska, Irani Chai And Anda Bhurji
Camp
Casual Dining
image - Dorabjee & Sons Restaurant
Casual Dining

Dorabjee & Sons Restaurant

This 138-Year-Old Restaurant Promises You Authentic Parsi Delicacies
Camp
Dessert Parlours
image - Whatta Waffle!
Dessert Parlours

Whatta Waffle!

Make Your Own Waffles & Eat It Too At This New Dessert Place
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Olympia
Fast Food Restaurants

Olympia

Chicken Kebabs & Rolls, Anyone? Head To Olympia For A Scrumptious Treat
Camp
Cafes
image - Law Of Chill
Cafes

Law Of Chill

Click, Eat, Repeat: This Vegetarian Cafe Serves Instagrammable Dishes
Camp
Bakeries
image - Kayani Bakery
Bakeries

Kayani Bakery

Indulge In Mawa Cake And Shrewsbury Biscuits At Kayani Bakery!
Camp
