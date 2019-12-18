Katraj

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Katraj

National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

Learn About The Animal Kingdom With A Visit To Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park In Katraj
Katraj
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Taljai Hill

Need A Cool, Green Escape? The Taljai Hills Are The Perfect Place For A Day-Long Escape
Pune
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Parvati Hills

Spend A Peaceful Day On Top Of Parvati Hill, The Highest Point In Pune
Parvati
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Mahadji Shinde Chhatri

Plan To Visit This Beautiful Memorial Of The 18th Century Leader In The City!
Wanwadi
