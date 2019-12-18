Koregaon Park

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Koregaon Park

Hotels
image - St. Laurn Business Hotel
Hotels

St. Laurn Business Hotel

Great Buffet To Corporate Stays: We Tell You Why To Check Into St Laurn
Koregaon Park
Hotels
image - Bradburry's Quiet Waters
Hotels

Bradburry's Quiet Waters

Enjoy Some Quiet In The City At This Homestay That Has Victorian Decor
Koregaon Park
Hostels
image - Backpackers Hive
Hostels

Backpackers Hive

Terrace, Games & A Bunk-Bed: This Hostel Is Every Backpacker's Dream
Koregaon Park
Hotels
image - Hermitage Suites
Hotels

Hermitage Suites

Ditch The Hotels: This Staycation Will Remind You Of Home
Koregaon Park
Hostels
image - Bombay Backpackers
Hostels

Bombay Backpackers

This New Hostel Is Themed Around Wild Wild Country
Koregaon Park
Hotels
image - Vivanta By Taj - Blue Diamond
Hotels

Vivanta By Taj - Blue Diamond

We Get Our 3 AM Caffeine Fix From The 24-Hour Coffee Shop In This Hotel
Koregaon Park
Resorts
image - Sunderban Resort & Spa
Resorts

Sunderban Resort & Spa

Get The Royal Treatment At This Pune Resort That Was Once A Queen's Palace
Koregaon Park
Hostels
image - Backpacker Panda
Hostels

Backpacker Panda

Coming To Pune This Weekend? Check-In To This Backpacker's Hostel For Just INR 649
Koregaon Park
Hotels
image - The O Hotel
Hotels

The O Hotel

Roll Out Of Your Bed & Into The Bathtub: Bedrooms At This Resort Are Fancy AF
Koregaon Park
Homestays
image - Oakwood Residence
Homestays

Oakwood Residence

Bored Of Hotels? Book This Apartment That Feels Like Home Away From Home
Pune
Hotels
image - The Westin Pune Koregaon Park
Hotels

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

#InsiderOnlyEvent on 21st December at The Market, Westin
Mundhwa
Hotels
image - Royal Orchid Hotel
Hotels

Royal Orchid Hotel

You Can See The Hills From The Swimming Pool Of This Hotel In Pune
Kalyani Nagar
Hotels
image - Marriott Suites
Hotels

Marriott Suites

Suite Dreams To You: Unwind At This Luxury All-Suite Property In Pune
Mundhwa
Hotels
image - Lemon Tree Premier
Hotels

Lemon Tree Premier

Spend A Day In With Bae At This Hotel That Offers Day Rooms
Agarkar Nagar
Hotels
image - Hyatt Pune
Hotels

Hyatt Pune

We Kid You Not, This Luxurious Staycation Is For INR 6,500 Only
Kalyani Nagar
Hotels
image - Hotel Woodland
Hotels

Hotel Woodland

Broke Couples, Stay At This Beautiful Hotel For Less Than INR 2,000 Per Night
Agarkar Nagar
Hotels
image - Hotel Sagar Plaza
Hotels

Hotel Sagar Plaza

This Old Hotel In Camp Has Gorgeous Suites & A Formula-1-Themed Sports Bar
Camp
Hotels
image - Lemon Tree Hotel
Hotels

Lemon Tree Hotel

Spend A Day In With Bae At This Hotel That Offers Day Rooms
Viman Nagar
Hotels
image - Centurion Hotel
Hotels

Centurion Hotel

Every Day Is Valentine's Day: Check Into This Boutique Hotel For Just INR 2,000 Per Night
Shivajinagar
Hotels
image - Cocoon Hotel
Hotels

Cocoon Hotel

Need Some Downtime? This Budget All-Suite Hotel In Pune Is What You Need
Hadapsar
Hotels
image - The Pride Hotel
Hotels

The Pride Hotel

Obsessed With The Royals? Live Like One At This Hotel That Has Peshwa Suites
Shivajinagar
Tourist Attractions
image - Mahadji Shinde Chhatri
Tourist Attractions

Mahadji Shinde Chhatri

Plan To Visit This Beautiful Memorial Of The 18th Century Leader In The City!
Wanwadi
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Koregaon Park?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE