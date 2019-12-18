Kothrud

Casual Dining
image - The Coriander Leaf
Casual Dining

The Coriander Leaf

Hop Onto To This Hill-Top Restaurant For Their Amazing Delicacies!
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Hunger Lust
Cafes

Hunger Lust

Hungry Much? Drop By This Restaurant For Amazing Platters To Fix Your Cheese Carvings
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Diet Delicious
Fast Food Restaurants

Diet Delicious

Count The Calories? Diet Delicious Is All About Healthy Food!
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sahyadri Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

Sahyadri Misal

Early Riser? This Breakfast Spot Is What You Need In The Morning!
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Madeline
Cafes

Madeline

Dessert Lovers? Madeline Has Opened Up There Second Outlet In Shivajinagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oregano Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Oregano Pizza

Fix Your Pizza Cravings At This Restaurant In Kothrud
Kothrud
Cafes
image - The Brew Room
Cafes

The Brew Room

All Coffee Enthusiasts, The Brew Room Has Opened Its Door In Kothrud!
Kothrud
Home Caterers
image - Prameya Foods
Home Caterers

Prameya Foods

Authentic Birdyachi Usal, Patal Bhaji & Other Maharashtrian Food From This Kitchen
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Spitfire
Fast Food Restaurants

Spitfire

Spitfire Stand Out In This Lane Of Restaurants With Its Turkish Food
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Swad Assal Kolhapuri Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

Swad Assal Kolhapuri Misal

Yet Another Traditional Kolhapuri Misal In Pune
Kothrud
Cafes
Casual Dining
image - Oblique Kitchen
Casual Dining

Oblique Kitchen

Oblique Kitchen's Delicious Food Cannot Be Missed At All
Kothrud
Dessert Parlours
image - Yollops
Dessert Parlours

Yollops

From Modak To Plain Cheese Ice-Creams: We're Drooling All Over This Ice-Cream Parlour
Kothrud
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Taco Alfresco
Fast Food Restaurants

Taco Alfresco

Taco Your Way Into This Mexican Eatery In Kothrud
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Cafe Apo
Cafes

Cafe Apo

The Cute & Quirky Cafe Offers Amazing Coffee With Scrumptious Dishes
Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - Yin Yang
Casual Dining

Yin Yang

Dive Into The East Asian Flavours At This Place In Kothrud
Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie
Casual Dining

La Sicilia Bistro & Patisserie

The Best Of Both Italian And Mexican Cuisine In Pune
Kothrud
Cafes
image - Le Petit Amour Patisserie & Bistro
Cafes

Le Petit Amour Patisserie & Bistro

Incredible Gourmet European Cuisine In The Heart Of Kothrud?
Kothrud
Bakeries
image - Midnight Kakery
Bakeries

Midnight Kakery

With Amazing Desserts & Savouries, This Cafe Is A Must Visit!
Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - Foodsmith
Casual Dining

Foodsmith

If You Love Food That Sizzles, This Kothrud Restaurant Is A Must-Visit
Kothrud
