Kothrud

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kothrud

Food Stores
image - Desai Bandhu Ambewale
Food Stores

Desai Bandhu Ambewale

Eat Mango All Year Thanks To Desai Bandhu's Mango Products
Kothrud
Food Stores
image - Amazer
Food Stores

Amazer

We Kid You Not, This Hidden Chocolate Boutique Is Pune's Willy Wonka Factory
Kothrud
Food Stores
image - KB FOODS
Food Stores

KB FOODS

Best Of Two States: This Dabeli Dhokla Is Every Adventurous Foodie's Dream
Kothrud
Pan
image - The Betel Leaf
Pan

The Betel Leaf

Have Pani Puri Shot Or Chocolate Paan At This Paan Desert Shop!
Erandwana
Food Stores
image - Chopinz
Food Stores

Chopinz

Munch Guilt-Free: We Found A Brand That Offers Healthy Vacuum Fried Chips
Erandwana
Food Stores
image - Shashwat Organics
Food Stores

Shashwat Organics

From Farm To Plate: This Brand Is Known For Its Organic Produce
Shivajinagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kothrud?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE