Law College Road

Dessert Parlours
image - Ti - Amo Gelato Dessert Lounge
Dessert Parlours

Ti - Amo Gelato Dessert Lounge

We're Going Gaga Over The Mojito & Champagne Ice Creams At This New Dessert Parlour
Erandwana
Cafes
image - Coffee Republic
Cafes

Coffee Republic

This Chocolate Freakshake Has Everything From Ice Cream To Waffles, Oreo & Whipped Cream
Deccan Gymkhana
Coffee Shop
image - Coffee Nation
Coffee Shop

Coffee Nation

Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Shakes & Quick Bites!
Deccan Gymkhana
Music & Dance Academies
image - Tribe Vibe Dance Company
Music & Dance Academies

Tribe Vibe Dance Company

BollyStreet Dance Workshop By Nikunj Luharuka In Pune
Erandwana
Clothing Stores
image - Sayuri Design Studio
Clothing Stores

Sayuri Design Studio

Check Out The Festive-Cotton Collection At This Design Studio
Erandwana
Clothing Stores
image - Anahita
Clothing Stores

Anahita

Chanderi To Ikat: Shop For Handcrafted Ethnic Fabrics From This Store
Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wadeshwar
Fast Food Restaurants

Wadeshwar

There's Nothing Like Eating A Thali At Krishna Dining Hall In Pune
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Krishna Dining
Casual Dining

Krishna Dining

There's Nothing Like Eating A Thali At Krishna Dining Hall In Pune
Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kalyan Bhel
Fast Food Restaurants

Kalyan Bhel

Head To Kalyan Bhel Near Kamala Nehru Park For The Best Bhel Puri & Kulfi In Town
Pune
Museums
image - Prabhat Film Museum
Museums

Prabhat Film Museum

Film Buffs, Check Out This Studio From 1933 Inside The FTII Campus
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
image - Music Cafe
Cafes

Music Cafe

Beat Stress & Depression! This Music Cafe Offers Therapeutic Renditions & Healthy Food To Lift Your Mood
Erandwana
Boutiques
image - Shruti Mangaaysh
Boutiques

Shruti Mangaaysh

Spend All Your Money At This Luxury Label That Has Designed Costumes For Angelina Jolie
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Peterdonuts
Casual Dining

Cafe Peterdonuts

In Love With Fast Food? Then Treat Yourself At Cafe Peterdonuts In Deccan Gymkhana Now
Deccan Gymkhana
Boutiques
image - Bridal Palette
Boutiques

Bridal Palette

Dulhan & Sahlio! This Boutique In Erandwane Will Ensure Your Lehenga Twirls Perfectly
Erandwana
Casual Dining
image - Sabores European Bistro
Casual Dining

Sabores European Bistro

Watch The Sunset & Dine With Your Date At This Rooftop European Bistro
Shivajinagar
Jewellery Shops
image - Sonalika Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Sonalika Jewellery

This Pune Designer's Jewellery Will Make You Want To Splurge
Erandwana
Boutiques
image - Rivasara Boutique
Boutiques

Rivasara Boutique

From Batik To Ajrak: Wear India's Heritage With Pride With Sarees From This Boutique
Erandwana
Jewellery Shops
image - Aadyaa
Jewellery Shops

Aadyaa

Zircon Sets To Fish Pendants: Make A Statement With This Brand's Boho Jewellery
Erandwana
Other
image - Nalstop
Other

Nalstop

You Can Find Difficult-To-Get Music Instruments From This Tiny Store In Kothrud
Casual Dining
image - German Bakery Wunderbar
Casual Dining

German Bakery Wunderbar

The Akuri Toast & Flavoured Lassi Here Is Worth Your Attention
Shivajinagar
