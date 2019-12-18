Mohammed Wadi

Casual Dining
EDP Family Restaurant
Casual Dining

EDP Family Restaurant

Sheesha, Yum Mughlai Food With A Pretty Decor, This Pocket Friendly Place Surely Never Disappoints!
Mohammed Wadi
Casual Dining
The Window Kitchen
Casual Dining

The Window Kitchen

This Charming Rooftop Cafe In NIBM Will Transport You To Europe
Mohammed Wadi
Casual Dining
Dikhawa Dhaba
Casual Dining

Dikhawa Dhaba

Head To This Vegetarian Paradise In Clover Hills Plaza!
Mohammed Wadi
Casual Dining
Levit 8
Casual Dining

Levit 8

The Quintessential Place For A Date Night At Levit8
Mohammed Wadi
Casual Dining
Hunger House
Casual Dining

Hunger House

Try Swiss Cheese Fondue, Topi Chaat & More At This Kid-Friendly Joint
Mohammed Wadi
Casual Dining
Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Head To This New BBQ Nation In NIBM For Some Live-Counter Delicacies
Mohammed Wadi
Cafes
Cafe Buddy's Espresso
Cafes

Cafe Buddy's Espresso

Play Snooker & Enjoy A Fresh Cup Of Coffee At This Hidden Gem
Mohammed Wadi
Cafes
Cheat Day Cafe
Cafes

Cheat Day Cafe

Peeps You Just Have To Visit The City's First Ever Pop-Art Themed Cafe In Nine Hills
Mohammed Wadi
Cafes
Raasta Cafe
Cafes

Raasta Cafe

Searching For A Rooftop Restaurant To Woo Your Bae? Then Visit Raasta Cafe In NIBM
Mohammed Wadi
Casual Dining
The Flour Works
Casual Dining

The Flour Works

Of European Delicacies, Fine Wines & More: Welcome The Flour Works' Latest Outlet
Cafes
Baked & Wired Pizzeria
Cafes

Baked & Wired Pizzeria

Enjoy Massive Pizzas By Baked & Wired At Their New Outlet
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Sara Soda
Casual Dining

Sara Soda

Missed Going To Goa for NYE? This New Eatery In Pune Will Transport You To There With Its Portuguese Interiors
Pune
Casual Dining
Bawajee's Dining
Casual Dining

Bawajee's Dining

Dhansak & Lagan Nu Custard: This Restaurant Serves Authentic Parsi Food
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
Vicki's
Fast Food Restaurants

Vicki's

Snack Time: Munch On Over 50 Varieties Of Sandwiches At This NIBM Cafe
Pune
Cafes
Le Flamington
Cafes

Le Flamington

Now Le Flamington Has A New Address!
Wanowrie
Fast Food Restaurants
Upsouth
Fast Food Restaurants

Upsouth

Drop By This Place For Yum South Indian Breakfast!
Casual Dining
Spice Culture
Casual Dining

Spice Culture

Thai Dishes To Bhatti Treats: This New Eatery Is A Gourmet's Dream
Kondhwa
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok & Grill
Fast Food Restaurants

Wok & Grill

Head Here To Curb Those Hunger Pangs Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket!
Bakeries
Swiss Bakes
Bakeries

Swiss Bakes

Dig Into Over 30 Kinds Of Chocolate Delicacies At This New Bakery
Wanowrie
Fast Food Restaurants
Largo Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Largo Pizzeria

The 20 Inches, Larger Than Life Pizzas at At This Pizzeria Are Sure To Steal Your Heart
Kondhwa
Dessert Parlours
The Creamery
Dessert Parlours

The Creamery

The Creamery On Salunke Vihar Road Should Be Your One-Stop Destination For Freak Shakes & Desserts
Wanowrie
Fast Food Restaurants
The Rollin Dough
Fast Food Restaurants

The Rollin Dough

This Amazing Place Serves Delicious Pizza Cones In Salunke Vihar
Salunke Vihar
Dessert Parlours
Henny's Gourmet
Dessert Parlours

Henny's Gourmet

Incredible Waffles At Henny's Gourmet In Salunke Vihar Road
Wanowrie
Casual Dining
Soulted Stories
Casual Dining

Soulted Stories

Visit Soulted Stories For A Lunch Date Or Just To Work Out Of Cutesy Cafe
Kondhwa
Cafes
Community Cafe
Cafes

Community Cafe

Beautiful Ambience & Yum Food At This Cafe In Kondhwa!
Kondhwa
Cafes
Bhambal Bee's Cafe
Cafes

Bhambal Bee's Cafe

From Naanzza To Sandzza, This cafe Has The Best Pizza Sandwich Fusion In Pune
Kondhwa
Cafes
Cafe Daisy
Cafes

Cafe Daisy

This Wanowrie Cafe Not Only Serves Coffee But Also Sells Its Decor
Wanowrie
Cafes
Country Roads Cafe
Cafes

Country Roads Cafe

Chill With Your Squad Over Good Food & Drinks At Country Roads Cafe & Restaurant
Wanowrie
Dessert Parlours
Kekiz The Cake Shop
Dessert Parlours

Kekiz The Cake Shop

5 Reasons Why Kekiz Is Every Punekar’s Favourite Cake Shop
Hadapsar
