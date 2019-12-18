Pashan

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pashan

Fast Food Restaurants
image - How I Mangalore
Fast Food Restaurants

How I Mangalore

In Love With Mangalorean Cuisine? Order From This Delivery Outlet
Pashan
Casual Dining
image - Chizzlers
Casual Dining

Chizzlers

Get Some Sizzlers At This New Outlet Of Chizzlers In Pune
Pashan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Foodie Monk
Fast Food Restaurants

The Foodie Monk

Cute Little Place With Some Amazing Quick Bites At Foodie Monk
Pashan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - MomNom
Fast Food Restaurants

MomNom

This Delivery Kitchen Brings Indian Flavours & Spices In Biodegradable Boxes
Pashan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - 16" 18" 20" The Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

16" 18" 20" The Pizzeria

Late Night Hunger? This Pizzeria Serves Pizzas Till 3 a.m. On Weekends
Pashan
Casual Dining
image - Pacino's
Casual Dining

Pacino's

Reserve A Cabana For Your Squad At This Al Pacino-Inspired Restaurant
Pashan
Casual Dining
image - Rangla Punjab
Casual Dining

Rangla Punjab

How Did We Ever Miss This Quirky Dhaba With A Huge Truck On The Rooftop?
Pashan
Cafes
image - The Burger Barn Cafe
Cafes

The Burger Barn Cafe

Good News! The Burger Barn Cafe Is Now Open In Baner
Casual Dining
image - Wynkk
Casual Dining

Wynkk

Weekend Plan Sorted? This New Bar In Baner Cannot Missed At All!
Baner
Casual Dining
image - Green Park
Casual Dining

Green Park

This Restaurant Is Perfect For That Fancy Get Together You've Been Planning
Baner
Cafes
image - Flavours Street
Cafes

Flavours Street

Watch Out For This Restaurant In Baner For Amazing Street Style Food & More!
Baner
Casual Dining
image - Bhairavee Pure Veg Restaurant
Casual Dining

Bhairavee Pure Veg Restaurant

Experience A Vegetarian Food Treat At Bhairavee
Baner
Cafes
image - Caffa
Cafes

Caffa

Drop By This Place To Orchestrate Your Day To The Tune Of Good Coffee!
Baner
Casual Dining
image - Anna Idli
Casual Dining

Anna Idli

Ragi Dosa, Palak Cheese Dosa & More: Stop By This Eatery For Breakfast
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
image - Minus 18 Degrees
Dessert Parlours

Minus 18 Degrees

Linzer Torte To Danish Pastry: This Place Serves The Yummiest European Treats
Baner
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Stone
Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone

Nut Cracker Waffle Or Chatpata Guava: Have You Tried These 5 Weird Ice Cream Combos?
Baner
Cafes
image - Cafe Roberto
Cafes

Cafe Roberto

From Italy, With Love: This Cafe In Baner Is Curated By An Italian Chef
Aundh
Cafes
image - PuNeON
Cafes

PuNeON

Eat Under Giant Palm Trees As If You're In Goa At This All-Day Cafe
Baner
Dessert Parlours
image - Eskopop
Dessert Parlours

Eskopop

Bigger & Better: Eskopop's New Outlet Is Winning Our Hearts
Baner
Cafes
image - Brava
Cafes

Brava

Enjoy Coffee, Food & Conversations With Friends At This Cozy Cafe In Aundh
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Momo Panda
Fast Food Restaurants

The Momo Panda

The Momo Panda Is Now In Aundh & You Must Try Their Malaysian Momos
Aundh
Cafes
image - The Blue Plate
Cafes

The Blue Plate

The Blue Plate In Sanewadi Serves Custard With Brownie & It's Nothing Like You've Ever Tasted Before
Aundh
Casual Dining
image - Mainland China - Hotel Shree Nanda Excellency
Casual Dining

Mainland China - Hotel Shree Nanda Excellency

We Tell You Why Feasting At Mainland China Will Remind You Of The Dragon Country
Aundh
Cafes
image - Hoppipola - Shrinanda Exelency
Cafes

Hoppipola - Shrinanda Exelency

Hot Deal: Our Favourite Pub Is Serving All Drinks {Including Cocktails} For Just INR 77
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
image - Wafflin' Around
Dessert Parlours

Wafflin' Around

Waffles, Hot Chocolate & More: This Aundh Cafe Is Where Peeps With A Sweet Tooth Go Chill
Aundh
Casual Dining
image - Sigree
Casual Dining

Sigree

This Restaurant Is Doing Everything From Dilliwali Tikki To Kandhari Kebabs
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Neopolitan Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Neopolitan Pizza

Say Whattt: This Eatery Offers Pizza, Garlic Bread & Salad at INR 500
Baner
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Pashan?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE