Pashan
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pashan
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Dessert Parlours
Bakeries
Food Trucks
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Home Caterers
Street Food
Sweet Shops
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
How I Mangalore
In Love With Mangalorean Cuisine? Order From This Delivery Outlet
Pashan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Chizzlers
Get Some Sizzlers At This New Outlet Of Chizzlers In Pune
Pashan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Foodie Monk
Cute Little Place With Some Amazing Quick Bites At Foodie Monk
Pashan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
MomNom
This Delivery Kitchen Brings Indian Flavours & Spices In Biodegradable Boxes
Pashan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
16" 18" 20" The Pizzeria
Late Night Hunger? This Pizzeria Serves Pizzas Till 3 a.m. On Weekends
Pashan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Pacino's
Reserve A Cabana For Your Squad At This Al Pacino-Inspired Restaurant
Pashan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rangla Punjab
How Did We Ever Miss This Quirky Dhaba With A Huge Truck On The Rooftop?
Pashan
Cafes
Cafes
The Burger Barn Cafe
Good News! The Burger Barn Cafe Is Now Open In Baner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wynkk
Weekend Plan Sorted? This New Bar In Baner Cannot Missed At All!
Baner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Green Park
This Restaurant Is Perfect For That Fancy Get Together You've Been Planning
Baner
Cafes
Cafes
Flavours Street
Watch Out For This Restaurant In Baner For Amazing Street Style Food & More!
Baner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bhairavee Pure Veg Restaurant
Experience A Vegetarian Food Treat At Bhairavee
Baner
Cafes
Cafes
Caffa
Drop By This Place To Orchestrate Your Day To The Tune Of Good Coffee!
Baner
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Anna Idli
Ragi Dosa, Palak Cheese Dosa & More: Stop By This Eatery For Breakfast
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Minus 18 Degrees
Linzer Torte To Danish Pastry: This Place Serves The Yummiest European Treats
Baner
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Cream Stone
Nut Cracker Waffle Or Chatpata Guava: Have You Tried These 5 Weird Ice Cream Combos?
Baner
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Roberto
From Italy, With Love: This Cafe In Baner Is Curated By An Italian Chef
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes
PuNeON
Eat Under Giant Palm Trees As If You're In Goa At This All-Day Cafe
Baner
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Eskopop
Bigger & Better: Eskopop's New Outlet Is Winning Our Hearts
Baner
Cafes
Cafes
Brava
Enjoy Coffee, Food & Conversations With Friends At This Cozy Cafe In Aundh
Aundh
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Momo Panda
The Momo Panda Is Now In Aundh & You Must Try Their Malaysian Momos
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes
The Blue Plate
The Blue Plate In Sanewadi Serves Custard With Brownie & It's Nothing Like You've Ever Tasted Before
Aundh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mainland China - Hotel Shree Nanda Excellency
We Tell You Why Feasting At Mainland China Will Remind You Of The Dragon Country
Aundh
Cafes
Cafes
Hoppipola - Shrinanda Exelency
Hot Deal: Our Favourite Pub Is Serving All Drinks {Including Cocktails} For Just INR 77
Aundh
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Wafflin' Around
Waffles, Hot Chocolate & More: This Aundh Cafe Is Where Peeps With A Sweet Tooth Go Chill
Aundh
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sigree
This Restaurant Is Doing Everything From Dilliwali Tikki To Kandhari Kebabs
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Neopolitan Pizza
Say Whattt: This Eatery Offers Pizza, Garlic Bread & Salad at INR 500
Baner
