Pimpri Chinchwad
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pimpri Chinchwad
Bars
Lollapalooza
Plan Your Weekend At This Super Cool Bar In Town
Lounges
Tahelka
From Rooftop Seating To A Dance Floor, This Bar Has Something For Everyone
Bars
Merazo
Get A Slice Of Greece At This Santorini-Themed Restaurant In Wakad
Bars
Bar Stories
This New Restro-Bar In Pimpri Has Us Weak In The Knees With Its Decor & Food
Bars
Silk Route Kitchen & Bar
Eat A Yummy Arabian Meal At This New Eatery, Themed Around The Silk Route
