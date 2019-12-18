Pimpri Chinchwad

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pimpri Chinchwad

Bars
Lollapalooza
Bars

Lollapalooza

Plan Your Weekend At This Super Cool Bar In Town
Pimpri Chinchwad
Lounges
Tahelka
Lounges

Tahelka

From Rooftop Seating To A Dance Floor, This Bar Has Something For Everyone
Pimpri Chinchwad
Bars
Merazo
Bars

Merazo

Get A Slice Of Greece At This Santorini-Themed Restaurant In Wakad
Pimpri Chinchwad
Bars
Bar Stories
Bars

Bar Stories

This New Restro-Bar In Pimpri Has Us Weak In The Knees With Its Decor & Food
Pimpri Chinchwad
Bars
Silk Route Kitchen & Bar
Bars

Silk Route Kitchen & Bar

Eat A Yummy Arabian Meal At This New Eatery, Themed Around The Silk Route
