Cafes
image - Kafe Espress
Cafes

Kafe Espress

This Cute Little Cafe In Chinchwad Serves Peri-Peri Fries With Yum Milkshakes!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Casual Dining
image - Riwaayat Restaurant
Casual Dining

Riwaayat Restaurant

Meat Loves? This Restaurant Serves Amazing Non-Vegetarian Dishes At An Affordable Price!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Arihant Hotel
Fast Food Restaurants

Arihant Hotel

Have You Tried Desi Ghee Misal Yet? Drop By This Misal House!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Cafes
image - Ten Cafe - The Ferm Residency
Cafes

Ten Cafe - The Ferm Residency

Mood For Buffet? This Cafe In Fern Has A Great Menu With Pretty Interiors
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Hooked
Fast Food Restaurants

Hooked

Hooked

A New Destination For All Seafood Lovers, Check It Out Now!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Nevale Misal
Fast Food Restaurants

Nevale Misal

Love Spicy Food? Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Misal Pav!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Cafes
image - Fresh Press Cafe
Cafes

Fresh Press Cafe

This Outlet In Akurdi Surely Can't Never Disappoints!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Casual Dining
image - Bay Leaf Bistro
Casual Dining

Bay Leaf Bistro

Dinner With Your Family At This Amazing Restaurant In Chinchwad!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Slice Of Heaven
Fast Food Restaurants

Slice Of Heaven

This Vegetarian Cafe Is The Student Hub In Pimple Saudagar!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Casual Dining
image - Shivar Garden Restaurant
Casual Dining

Shivar Garden Restaurant

Family Lunch Or Party: This Restaurant Is The Perfect Venue For Everything
Pimpri Chinchwad
Casual Dining
image - K9 The Coast Line
Casual Dining

K9 The Coast Line

Fishy Business: Dig Into Seafood At This Restaurant In Pimple Saudagar
Pimpri Chinchwad
Casual Dining
image - Le Bano
Casual Dining

Le Bano

Treat Yourself With Some amazing Lebanese & Arabic Food At Le Bano
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Misal Darbar -Samshlok Foods
Fast Food Restaurants

Misal Darbar -Samshlok Foods

This Place Is All About Misal, Drop By This Outlet Now!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Let's Baati
Fast Food Restaurants

Let's Baati

Satiate Your Dal Baati Cravings With Let's Baati
Pimpri Chinchwad
Casual Dining
image - Zero Gravity Bar N Kitchen
Casual Dining

Zero Gravity Bar N Kitchen

Chill And Enjoy A Good Meal At Zero Gravity Bar
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lets Baati
Fast Food Restaurants

Lets Baati

Dal Baati? Order From This Amazing Delivery Service!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Bakeries
image - Oya Kekars
Bakeries

Oya Kekars

Order A European-Themed Or A 3D Photo Cake From This Studio In Pimple Saudagar
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Teddy's Gourmet
Fast Food Restaurants

Teddy's Gourmet

Head To This Cute Little Spot Just To Have Amazing Sandwiches & Customized Waffles
Pimpri Chinchwad
Dessert Parlours
image - Waffle World
Dessert Parlours

Waffle World

This Cute Little Cafe Offers Amazing Waffle Combinations & Much More
Pimpri Chinchwad
Cafes
image - CT Point Konkan Cafe
Cafes

CT Point Konkan Cafe

Konkani Affair: Dig Into A Jumbo Fish Thali & Other Seafood At This Cafe In Pimpri Chinchwad
Pimpri Chinchwad
