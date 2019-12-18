Pimpri

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Pimpri

Tourist Attractions
image - Andharban Trail
Tourist Attractions

Andharban Trail

Looking For A Weekend Plan? Go Trek To The Andharbans
Pimpri
Casual Dining
image - China Grill
Casual Dining

China Grill

Affordable, Delicious And Authentic: Five Reasons We Love China Grill In Pune
Pimpri Chinchwad
Bars
image - Bar Stories
Bars

Bar Stories

This New Restro-Bar In Pimpri Has Us Weak In The Knees With Its Decor & Food
Pimpri Chinchwad
Hotels
image - Mind Space Hotel- Citrus Hotel
Hotels

Mind Space Hotel- Citrus Hotel

Staying In Pune For A Month? These Studio Rooms Are Just What You Need
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ganu's Fast Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Ganu's Fast Food

The Little Eatery Serves One Of The Best Mutton Dishes In Town
Pimpri Chinchwad
Accessories
image - Her N She
Accessories

Her N She

Sunglasses, Burger Bags & Geode Rings: This Pimpri Store Has Hip Stuff
Pimpri Chinchwad
Home Décor Stores
image - Rashmi Lites
Home Décor Stores

Rashmi Lites

Garden Lamps, Chandeliers, Fairy Lights & More: This Store Is A Dazzler
Pimpri Chinchwad
Boutiques
image - Mishti Boutique
Boutiques

Mishti Boutique

Looking For Kurtis On A Budget? Head To This Boutique In Pimpri
Pimpri Chinchwad
Gift Shops
image - Balaji Traders
Gift Shops

Balaji Traders

Get Your Party Fix From This Store In Pimpri
Pimpri Chinchwad
Clothing Stores
image - Bharat Matching Centre
Clothing Stores

Bharat Matching Centre

Make A Perfect Fitting Shirt From This Store In Pimpri
Pimpri Chinchwad
Shoe Stores
image - Karan K Department
Shoe Stores

Karan K Department

Men, Get Your Shoe Fix From This Store In Pimpri
Pimpri Chinchwad
Shoe Stores
image - Life Style Footwear
Shoe Stores

Life Style Footwear

Flip-Flops To Stilettos: Shop For Shoes Under INR 500
Pimpri Chinchwad
Clothing Stores
image - Girls Virus
Clothing Stores

Girls Virus

Work To Party: This Store Will Get Your Wardrobe Sorted Without Ripping You Off
Pimpri Chinchwad
Clothing Stores
image - Shree Ganesh Collection
Clothing Stores

Shree Ganesh Collection

This Store In Pimpri Is All About Fabrics & We Are Making Ourselves A Suit
Pimpri Chinchwad
Boutiques
image - Veera Boutique
Boutiques

Veera Boutique

Ladies, Here's Where You Shop When In PCMC
Pimpri Chinchwad
Accessories
image - In-Trend
Accessories

In-Trend

From Jewellery To Watches: This Store In PCMC Has All Kinds Of Accessories
Pimpri Chinchwad
Clothing Stores
image - Ritu Collections
Clothing Stores

Ritu Collections

Lacy, Printed, Designer: Get All Your Intimate Wear Sorted From This Store In Pune!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Museums
image - Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park
Museums

Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park

Pune Has An Awesome Science Park & It Has An Inflatable Planetarium
Pimpri Chinchwad
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Slice Of Heaven
Fast Food Restaurants

Slice Of Heaven

This Vegetarian Cafe Is The Student Hub In Pimple Saudagar!
Pimpri Chinchwad
Shoe Stores
image - Women's Fashion Passion
Shoe Stores

Women's Fashion Passion

We Found Ballerina Shoes For INR 250 & Sneakers For INR 350 Here
Pimpri Chinchwad
Gift Shops
image - Choice Gallery
Gift Shops

Choice Gallery

Looking To Amp Up Your Home Decor Game? This Is Just The Store For You
Pimpri Chinchwad
