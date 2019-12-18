Rasta Peth

Fast Food Restaurants
image - South Indian Urban Co-Op. Hostel Society Ltd.
South Indian Urban Co-Op. Hostel Society Ltd.

Pongal, Rassam & More: Gorge On Tamilian Delights For As Low As INR 20
Rasta Peth
Casual Dining
image - Mazdana Restaurant & Bar
Mazdana Restaurant & Bar

You Must Visit This Quaint Bungalow Turned Into A Cozy Resto-Bar
Agarkar Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Aaoji Khhaoji
Aaoji Khhaoji

Try Deepika Padukone & Sachin Tendulkar Parathas At This Restaurant's New Outlet
Camp
Bakeries
image - Flour Magic
Flour Magic

This Quaint Little Bakery In A Beautiful Wada Will Take You Back In Time
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Siddharth Pav Bhaji
Siddharth Pav Bhaji

Did You Know This 20-Year-Old Camp Eatery Serves Pav Bhaji By The Kilo?
Camp
Dessert Parlours
image - Meringue - Desserts & Confections
Meringue - Desserts & Confections

This New Patisserie Has Everything From Burger Cakes To Cola Macarons
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Saicha Special Basundi Chaha
Saicha Special Basundi Chaha

Chai Lovers, Have You Tried This Special Puneri Basundi Chaha Yet?
Kasba Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Garden Vada Pav Centre
Garden Vada Pav Centre

This Food Joint At Camp Sells Over 2,000 Vada Pavs A Day & Is Worth All The Hype
Camp
Sweet Shops
image - Kay Confectioners
Kay Confectioners

This Hidden Chocolate Factory In Camp Makes Sweet Treats That Will Take You Back In Time
Camp
Cafes
image - Cafe Yezdan
Cafe Yezdan

Head Here For Some Real Bun Maska, Irani Chai And Anda Bhurji
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Yumma Swami
Yumma Swami

Yumma Swami Is Yummy Indeed!
Camp
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Ardeshir & Sons
Ardeshir & Sons

Move Over Coke: We're In Love With The Raspberry Melba By This Homegrown Brand At Camp
Camp
Casual Dining
image - Dorabjee & Sons Restaurant
Dorabjee & Sons Restaurant

This 138-Year-Old Restaurant Promises You Authentic Parsi Delicacies
Camp
Bakeries
image - The Artisanal Baking Co
The Artisanal Baking Co

This Homegrown Artisanal Bakery Makes The Best Sourdough Bread We've Had
Bhavani Peth
Dessert Parlours
image - Donut Magic
Donut Magic

This Tiny Kiosk In SGS Mall Serves Yummy Donuts For Just INR 40
Camp
Casual Dining
image - Sharayu Restaurant
Sharayu Restaurant

Taste The Authentic Flavours Of Maharashtra With Thalis From This Restaurant In Camp
Camp
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cream Corner
Cream Corner

We Found The Yummiest Fruit With Fresh Cream At This Legendary Eatery In Camp
Camp
Dessert Parlours
image - Gujar Mastani House
Gujar Mastani House

Mastani & More: Visit This Dessert Parlor To Taste The Traditional Milkshake Of Pune
Budhwar Peth
Cafes
image - South Bombay Cafe
South Bombay Cafe

This Eatery Serves South Indian Food With A Bombay Twist
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Joshi Wadewale
Joshi Wadewale

Joshi Ji Vada Pav On Shivaji Road Is Selling The Spiciest And Yummiest Vada Pavs
Budhwar Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Om Jai Shankar Pani Puri
Om Jai Shankar Pani Puri

Satiate Your Street Food Craving At This Camp Outlet In Hazrat Babajaan Chowk
Camp
