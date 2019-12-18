Explore
Sadashiv Peth
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sadashiv Peth
Pushkarini Bhel
Eat The Most Delicious Bhel In The City At The Legendary Pushkarni Bhel
Sadashiv Peth
Anarse Samosewale
This Age-Old Adda Is Every Punekar's Fave Spot For Piping Hot Samosas & Vada Pav
Sadashiv Peth
Cafe E2
This Cute Cafe Is Serving Iranian cuisine At Its Best
Sadashiv Peth
Hotel Malwani Solkadi
This Place Serves The Best Malwani Thali To Have In Pune
Sadashiv Peth
Kiga Ice Cream
This Ice-Cream Thali Is Like Summer On A Plate & You Must Dig In
Sadashiv Peth
Grahak Peth
No Kidding, We Had 7 Snacks Under INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Sadashiv Peth
Comics & Brics Cafe
Build Legos & Drink Shakes With Chacha Chaudhary & Iron Man At This Cafe
Sadashiv Peth
Badshahi Boarding House
This 77-Year-Old Eatery Serves Maharashtrian Thalis With Unlimited Food At INR 100
Sadashiv Peth
Crazy Cheesy
Pizzas, Sandwiches, & More: Sprint To Crazy Cheesy In Nagnath Par For Tasty Yet Budget Grub
Sadashiv Peth
Ganu Shinde Ice Cream
165 Years & Counting: This Is Why We Still Love Pune's Oldest Dessert Parlour, Ganu Shinde
Sadashiv Peth
Sujata Mastani
33 Flavours & A 50-Year-Old Legacy: Here's Why We Love The Iconic Sujata Mastani
Sadashiv Peth
New Pune Boarding House
New Pune Boarding House Is Serving Authentic & Unlimited Maharashtrian Thalis For INR 100 Upwards
Sadashiv Peth
Saffron Vegetarian Restaurant
Saffron Vegetarian- A Vegetarian's Paradise
Sadashiva Nagar
Mansi Malai Gola
This Shukrawar Peth Stall Is Serving Our Favourite Gola With Malai & Dry Fruits
Shukrawar Peth
R Bhagat Tarachand
Vegetarians, Here's Where You Can Eat A Feast For Two Under INR 800
Aamhi Pohekar
We Found A Restaurant That Serves 15 Types Of Pohe & You'll Love It Too
Narayan Peth
Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale
Add A Twist To Your Chakna With Quick Bites From Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Pune's Oldest Snack Store
Deccan Gymkhana
Maitricha Katta
Hungry Much? You've Gotta To Try Katori Sandwich At Narayan Peth!
Narayan Peth
Sukanta
We Dare You To Finish This Jumbo Gujrati Thali
Deccan Gymkhana
GaramTawa Bistro LLP
Sip On Herbal Teas & Grab A Bite At This Little Cafe In Deccan Gymkhana
Deccan Gymkhana
Barbeque Nation
Live Grills & Meaty Kebab Platters: This Eatery Is A Carnivore's Paradise
Deccan Gymkhana
The Vegetable
This New Veg Restaurant On FC Road Is Housed Inside A Heritage Property
Shivajinagar
Boka Book Cafe
Bibliophiles, Get The Vintage Editions Of Classics At This New Book Cafe
Le Plaisir
Le Plaisir Near Kamala Nehru Park Is Where Coffee-Addicts Need To Be
Deccan Gymkhana
Freshcliq Pizza & Pasta
Fancy A Great Italian Experience? Then Bookmark This Place
Shivajinagar
Karlo Art Kitchen & Cafe
No Kidding: We Tried Motichoor Cheesecake At This New Cafe
Deccan Gymkhana
Shri Krishna Bhuvan
Shri Krishna Bhuvan At Budhwar Peth Sells The Spiciest Misal Pav In Town
Kaware Cold Drinks
Treat Yo' Self To Some Softies, Sundaes & More At Kaware Ice Cream In Tulsibaug
Budhwar Peth
Bait Brasserie - Hotel Ajit
This New Place's Happy Hours Has Buy 2 Get 1 On Alcohol
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafe Goodluck
Hot Bun Maska, Cheese Omelettes & Chai: Cafe Goodluck Serves A Legendary Breakfast
Deccan Gymkhana
Kalinga Restaurant & Bar
No Plastic, No Problem: This Eatery Delivers Food In Steel Tiffin Boxes
Erandwana
Supreme Sandwich Corner
We Found The Biggest, Wackiest Sandwich Platter At ABC Chowk
Budhwar Peth
