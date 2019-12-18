Sadashiv Peth

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sadashiv Peth

Street Food
image - Pushkarini Bhel
Street Food

Pushkarini Bhel

Eat The Most Delicious Bhel In The City At The Legendary Pushkarni Bhel
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Anarse Samosewale
Fast Food Restaurants

Anarse Samosewale

This Age-Old Adda Is Every Punekar's Fave Spot For Piping Hot Samosas & Vada Pav
Sadashiv Peth
Cafes
image - Cafe E2
Cafes

Cafe E2

This Cute Cafe Is Serving Iranian cuisine At Its Best
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
image - Hotel Malwani Solkadi
Casual Dining

Hotel Malwani Solkadi

This Place Serves The Best Malwani Thali To Have In Pune
Sadashiv Peth
Dessert Parlours
image - Kiga Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Kiga Ice Cream

This Ice-Cream Thali Is Like Summer On A Plate & You Must Dig In
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Grahak Peth
Fast Food Restaurants

Grahak Peth

No Kidding, We Had 7 Snacks Under INR 100 At This Hidden Gem
Sadashiv Peth
Cafes
image - Comics & Brics Cafe
Cafes

Comics & Brics Cafe

Build Legos & Drink Shakes With Chacha Chaudhary & Iron Man At This Cafe
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Badshahi Boarding House
Fast Food Restaurants

Badshahi Boarding House

This 77-Year-Old Eatery Serves Maharashtrian Thalis With Unlimited Food At INR 100
Sadashiv Peth
Cafes
image - Crazy Cheesy
Cafes

Crazy Cheesy

Pizzas, Sandwiches, & More: Sprint To Crazy Cheesy In Nagnath Par For Tasty Yet Budget Grub
Sadashiv Peth
Dessert Parlours
image - Ganu Shinde Ice Cream
Dessert Parlours

Ganu Shinde Ice Cream

165 Years & Counting: This Is Why We Still Love Pune's Oldest Dessert Parlour, Ganu Shinde
Sadashiv Peth
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Sujata Mastani
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Sujata Mastani

33 Flavours & A 50-Year-Old Legacy: Here's Why We Love The Iconic Sujata Mastani
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
image - New Pune Boarding House
Casual Dining

New Pune Boarding House

New Pune Boarding House Is Serving Authentic & Unlimited Maharashtrian Thalis For INR 100 Upwards
Sadashiv Peth
Casual Dining
image - Saffron Vegetarian Restaurant
Casual Dining

Saffron Vegetarian Restaurant

Saffron Vegetarian- A Vegetarian's Paradise
Sadashiva Nagar
Street Food
image - Mansi Malai Gola
Street Food

Mansi Malai Gola

This Shukrawar Peth Stall Is Serving Our Favourite Gola With Malai & Dry Fruits
Shukrawar Peth
Casual Dining
image - R Bhagat Tarachand
Casual Dining

R Bhagat Tarachand

Vegetarians, Here's Where You Can Eat A Feast For Two Under INR 800
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Aamhi Pohekar
Fast Food Restaurants

Aamhi Pohekar

We Found A Restaurant That Serves 15 Types Of Pohe & You'll Love It Too
Narayan Peth
Sweet Shops
image - Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale
Sweet Shops

Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale

Add A Twist To Your Chakna With Quick Bites From Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Pune's Oldest Snack Store
Deccan Gymkhana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Maitricha Katta
Fast Food Restaurants

Maitricha Katta

Hungry Much? You've Gotta To Try Katori Sandwich At Narayan Peth!
Narayan Peth
Casual Dining
image - Sukanta
Casual Dining

Sukanta

We Dare You To Finish This Jumbo Gujrati Thali
Deccan Gymkhana
Cafes
image - GaramTawa Bistro LLP
Cafes

GaramTawa Bistro LLP

Sip On Herbal Teas & Grab A Bite At This Little Cafe In Deccan Gymkhana
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Live Grills & Meaty Kebab Platters: This Eatery Is A Carnivore's Paradise
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
image - The Vegetable
Casual Dining

The Vegetable

This New Veg Restaurant On FC Road Is Housed Inside A Heritage Property
Shivajinagar
Cafes
image - Boka Book Cafe
Cafes

Boka Book Cafe

Bibliophiles, Get The Vintage Editions Of Classics At This New Book Cafe
Casual Dining
image - Le Plaisir
Casual Dining

Le Plaisir

Le Plaisir Near Kamala Nehru Park Is Where Coffee-Addicts Need To Be
Deccan Gymkhana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Freshcliq Pizza & Pasta
Fast Food Restaurants

Freshcliq Pizza & Pasta

Fancy A Great Italian Experience? Then Bookmark This Place
Shivajinagar
Cafes
image - Karlo Art Kitchen & Cafe
Cafes

Karlo Art Kitchen & Cafe

No Kidding: We Tried Motichoor Cheesecake At This New Cafe
Deccan Gymkhana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shri Krishna Bhuvan
Fast Food Restaurants

Shri Krishna Bhuvan

Shri Krishna Bhuvan At Budhwar Peth Sells The Spiciest Misal Pav In Town
Dessert Parlours
image - Kaware Cold Drinks
Dessert Parlours

Kaware Cold Drinks

Treat Yo' Self To Some Softies, Sundaes & More At Kaware Ice Cream In Tulsibaug
Budhwar Peth
Casual Dining
image - Bait Brasserie - Hotel Ajit
Casual Dining

Bait Brasserie - Hotel Ajit

This New Place's Happy Hours Has Buy 2 Get 1 On Alcohol
Deccan Gymkhana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe Goodluck
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe Goodluck

Hot Bun Maska, Cheese Omelettes & Chai: Cafe Goodluck Serves A Legendary Breakfast
Deccan Gymkhana
Casual Dining
image - Kalinga Restaurant & Bar
Casual Dining

Kalinga Restaurant & Bar

No Plastic, No Problem: This Eatery Delivers Food In Steel Tiffin Boxes
Erandwana
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Supreme Sandwich Corner
Fast Food Restaurants

Supreme Sandwich Corner

We Found The Biggest, Wackiest Sandwich Platter At ABC Chowk
Budhwar Peth
