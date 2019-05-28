Weekend Getaway? Scenic Staycation At This Beautiful Resort Near Mumbai

Tucked away neatly in a Panshet amongst the greenery and stunning scenery is "Gulmohar Village Resort & Farms". This Resort is a definitely worth exploring place to relax and find comfort in the laps of abundant nature around. Apart from the scenic beauty, the resort also offers recreational facilities like Table Tennis, Rain dance, and Gym. They also have an absolutely amazing swimming pool. The in house chef dishes out a variety of lip-smacking food (just check out the drool worth pics of food). The total experience is worth every single penny! Also, don’t miss out playing with the bunch of pets there which include 2 dogs, a big ginger cat, a couple of ducks and a turkey.