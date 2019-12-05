Deck Up For New Year's Eve Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket

Can you believe that 2019 is already coming to an end? With the countdown getting close, we are sure your plans for a New Year's Eve party are already in motion. But, shopping for the party will obviously have to start now! So, we thought of helping you out a little bit.

Thank god for Sakshi and Tarini's pop-up on LBB, we were able to scout some great party wear. Whether you're a size 2 or 22, there are options for everyone. This list will surely help you shortlist your dresses for that kick ass new year's eve party that you are either planning to host or attend.