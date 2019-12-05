Deck Up For New Year's Eve Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket

Can you believe that 2019 is already coming to an end? With the countdown getting close, we are sure your plans for a New Year's Eve party are already in motion. But, shopping for the party will obviously have to start now! So, we thought of helping you out a little bit.

Thank god for Sakshi and Tarini's pop-up on LBB, we were able to scout some great party wear. Whether you're a size 2 or 22, there are options for everyone. This list will surely help you shortlist your dresses for that kick ass new year's eve party that you are either planning to host or attend.

Striped Black Jacket And Culottes Co-Ord Set

What better than a black outfit for a night out? This super classy co-ord set is a perfect option for an office party and it's one of my favourites from Sakshi's pop-up. This design by The August Co. was brought to reality by keeping the body figure of an Indian woman. The set comes with a black striped jacket and a pair of matching culottes. You can always wear both the pieces separately or together. I mean what more could you want? You can find it in sizes XS to 3XL.

Basic Solid Stretchable Dungaree

Who said you have to go hard with dresses for New Year's Eve? If you are planning for a chilled out road-trip with your friends or a house party, it's always good to be comfortable but you don't have to give up on style. This super chique stretchable dungaree from Tarini's pop up will be the perfect choice for an outing of such sorts. This design by Happy April will surely make you look smart, stylish, and comfortable.

Burning Flower Print Slit Maxi Dress

A sexy, pretty and comfortable maxi dress is a must have in every girl's wardrobe. And, this one comes with Sakshi's approval. This flowy-floral printed maxi dress by Zachi's will surely help you make a grand entry at your friend's party. It comes in sizes XS to 3XL and has a side slit at the bottom. I mean, if you've got those legs, flaunt them, right? The material is super breezy and will give you the perfect beach vibe. Maybe pack it for that Goa trip as well?
merchant image Zachi

Spot Printed Cream Tie-Up Shirt

Gearing up for a night of bar hopping? Well then it's safe to say you'd need something that keeps you a little warm as well as comfortable. This spot printed tie-up shirt from Tarini's pop is a great option if you are looking for a balance between casual and fancy. You can either pair up this shirt from Zachi with a pair of black jeans and some heels to keep it casual or with a pair of shorts or a skirt to make it fancy. It's available in sizes UK 2 to UK 16 and the satin material makes it party approved for sure.

merchant image Zachi

Knot Detail Ankle Tie Beige Block Heels

Now if you are planning to stay on your feet the whole night, you definitely need super cozy and breathable footwear. We found this trendy block heel from Tarini's pop-up that we think would be a perfect match with any of the above outfits. This pair of heels by Blue Baksa will definitely take care of your feet for hours. You can find these beauties in sizes ranging from EUR 36 to EUR 41.

merchant image Blue Baksa