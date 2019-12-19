Love Affordable Fashion? This Bespoke Label Is Just Right For You

Who doesn't like owning stylish garments at affordable prices? Be it a lehenga, designer blouse, kurtis, suits, ethnic jackets or even formal wear, Chiaara Designs, a home-run customisation studio in Kothrud, does it all with finesse and at reasonable prices. From office going ladies to brides themselves, the store customises anything and everything for both men and women, Owned by Chaitali Kulkarni, the boutique has specialisation in all sorts of ethnic wear. Starting at just INR 7000, you can get a basic lehenga stitched, sounds cool? Well, then check out their other ethnic shrug and jackets as well which you can wear on top of designer kurtis. We loved the bespoke lehengas and gowns that you can get if you have a pre-wedding shoot or any other event to attend. Have a saree and no blouse to match? Get it made for as low as INR 550. Why should ladies hog all the glamour? Gentlemen out there, get stylish kurtas and coats stitched to up your oomph factor. From Pathani suits to stylish dhotis, men will be spoilt for choice. We recommend you consult the designer about the latest fashion trends before placing your order. You can also check out their social media pages which display their latest creations. To book an appointment, DM them on Facebook or call on the given number. Picture Credits: Official FB page of Chiaara Designs