Boys, This Store In Camp Is Where You Shop For Your Next Goa Trip

Get your hands on funky prints, florals, baggy shirts or just plain pastels. The Poona Export House in Camp is your destination if you are looking for summer clothing. With their extensive collection of shirts in crazy prints and classy pieces, Poona Export House has won our hearts.

These guys have flat pricing for all of their shirts which are priced at INR 650. Apart from good quality shirts, The Poona Export House also sells a good variety of t-shirts, trousers, pants, chinos, jeans and boxers. Their t-shirts start as cheap as INR 150 and go up to INR 450.

We also checked out their pajamas which were light and comfortable. For a majority of their stuff, we loved the printed a shirts and the baggy pajamas. These have definitely made to our shopping list of summer essentials!