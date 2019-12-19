Kurta Your Way To Work! We Found A Jaipuri Label That Offers Comfortable Work Wear

When it comes to Indian wear, it’s not always shiny and bright. For daily work wear, wearing a kurta is a great option but no one wants to look basic, right? Mohpaash is a Jaipur based manufacturing brand that offers contemporary Indian wear for women.

They have appealing designs with a great blend of eye catching colours. The fabric used is super comfortable and easily washable. The brand mostly stocks up on a large range of ethnic kurtis, kurta sets, palazzos and tops made with high quality material.

From work to wedding wear, you can get options for any occasion. On their website you will be able to view their top products but if you want a quote for something specific, Mohpaash takes requests too. You can just message them on their website, enquiring about what you need and they will either forward a detailed catalogue to choose from or design something unique according to your vision.

We love their collection of anarkali kurtas in organic cotton starting at INR 850. You can find them in bright colours such as blue, yellow, red and much more. They also have a great collection of printed palazzos that you can team up with their collection of kurtas. So If you are looking for smart styles with excellent fittings then visit Mohpaash and shop away.