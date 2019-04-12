Slay In Style Affordably With Luxurious Fabrics & Handwork Embroidery

Who said scoring fancy designer outfits will burn a hole in your pocket? We found a Pune-based online boutique which deals in designer Indian and Indo-fusion wear at super affordable prices. Starting at INR 1000, find gorgeous kurtis and palazzo sets from MYB- The Boutique by Maryam Mohammed. Specialising in handwork and embroidery on rich fabrics like chiffon, chikankari and silks, these outfits will up your glam quotient in no time. We absolutely fell for the luxury chiffon suits with embellished dupattas. If you are a fan of floral designs, you will love the pastel pieces with floral embroidery. You can also find thread and sequin embroidery on the lehengas which start at INR 2000 only. You can also opt for Indo-fusion pieces such as palazzo-kurtis or Karachi-style narrow-bottom pants. For chic and affordable fashion, check out all their designs and latest stock on their Instagram handle. To order, you can DM them. Did you know they also ship all over India? If you want to gift these ensembles to someone not residing in this city, you are good to go. Picture Credits: Instagram Handle Of The Brand