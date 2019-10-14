Tan Strap Or Qaurtz Dial? Gift Your Bae A Stylish Watch From This Tiny Store

A watch was, is and always will be a timeless gift. When shopping in Pimpri, we found a tiny watch store selling stylish watches starting at INR 900. Check out awesome watches at Om Watch sales and repairing in Shastri Nagar, which is a hub for all kinds of watches and clocks. The store is super tiny and it is easy to spot it as it is centrally located on Sai Chowk. If you are an old soul, you will love the watches because the collection has a vintage appeal to it. Available in silver, gold and rose gold, the watches come in a cute box that is perfect for gifting your loved ones this festive season. We picked out a beautiful wide piece that has a navy blue dial, steel dials and it cost only INR 900. With a modern appeal to it, these pieces are for those who do not like the conventional wristwatch designs. For kids and millennials, they also have colourful watches. Decorate your house with lovely wall clocks, which come in different shapes and sizes. If you have specific designs, then they can customise them for you. Make a note that it is also a repair shop. If you have a watch that is no longer working, get them here and they will repair for you at reasonable prices. If one of your watch dials is in a perfect condition but has damaged bands, they can also change bands for you. Available in shades like tan, black or metal, these bands start at just INR 100.