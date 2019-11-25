Pune Now Has A Turkish Cafe That Serves Authentic Pide, Doner & A Lot More

You don't need to visit Turkey to eat authentic Turkish food. I visited Pune's first exclusive Turkish cafe on FC Road and I can't wait to narrate my experience. Brainchild of Hiro Harjani, an ardent fan of Turkish cuisine, Pide Turkish Cafe goes that extra mile to make you experience flavours of Turkey. The interiors have incorporated native decor aesthetics and the tonality of the walls bears blue and white hues. From a wall that adorns Turkish clay plates and cultural symbols to an herbal hookah bar upstairs to an entrance with a grand chandelier and lastly, an open oven imported from Turkey - this place strives to provide you an authentic Turkish vibe. Did you know the place opens as early as 7 a.m. and you can enjoy a breakfast of bun maska, eggs and Turkish coffee. They also have a tiny bakery section which has different breads, cakes, cookies and a lot more. You can also enjoy herbal hookah in their hookah lounge that is attached to their seating upstairs. I enjoyed a nice spread of hummus, tzatziki, tabouli, fattoush, batataz oliveh, naazkhatoon and baba ganoush that was served freshly rolled and baked pita bread (we saw it bake in the Turkish oven!) and falafel. They also serve some amazing spicy in-house dips. I cant be biased, but in this case, I am! I am still drooling over naazkhatoon (sweet and spicy aubergine dip) and hummus. You can select from a variety of egg dishes. We tried the shakshuka, which is essentially baked eggs in a skillet with tomato gravy. For mains, we had their signature pide - a flat Turkish pizza (wood-fired ones) that comes with a variety of veg as well as non-veg options. You can also choose between doner kebabs, adanas and a lot more. We ate the chicken berry britannia, which was a pilaf made with sweet and savoury elements. We topped our meals with Turkish coffee which was strong and soothing for our palette. End your meal with a variety of desserts such as baklava, om ali, bun maska pudding and a lot more. We tried om ali, which is creamy and flaky at the same time. For those who prefer a perfect balance of sweetness like me, you will give this dish a thumbs up! Pide Turkish Cafe is a place where you can visit with your SO, friends, family and watch your authentic delicacies being prepared live in front of you. A meal for two will cost around INR 500.