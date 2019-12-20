Plan To Visit This Beautiful Memorial Of The 18th Century Leader In The City!

Mahadji Shinde Chhatri is a memorial dedicated to the 18th-century military leader Mahadji Shinde who served as the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army under the Peshwas from 1760 to 1780. It is one of the most significant landmarks in the city and is reminiscent of the Maratha rule. The major attraction of the Shinde Chhatri is its exquisite architecture, reflecting the style used in Rajasthan. The memorial retains its architectural design and beauty till date. The fine carvings and idols of saints on the steeple of the Shiva temple are made of yellow stone and the base and the sanctum sanctorum are constructed in black stone. The Chhatri (hall) not only has carvings and painting, but also houses a gallery in it. Colored window-panes used for the windows are of English style. The hall is beautifully adorned with paintings and photographs of members of the Shinde family.