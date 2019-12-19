No Need To Miss Mom's Cooking, Eat This Homely Thali In KP For INR 100 Only

What do you do for lunch in Koregaon Park? For an area like Koregaon Park, it’s tough to get affordable options for home made and healthy food but one thali place has been serving wholesome goodness for quite a while now. If you work around the area this place is going to make you happy. Raju Ki Thali is a simple space near German Bakery in Koregaon Park that serves piping hot and fresh food straight from their home kitchen.

Locating this restaurant on a weekday afternoon isn’t that tough as it’s always busy with youngsters and employees from all over the area. For just INR 100, you can get a veg thali here containing two vegetables, dal, rice, roti and salad. The best part? It’s home-made and you get a massive quantity of food. There's nothing else that you'll get at this spot. But you'll be surprised how much fuel this one thali can provide. After all, it's home-made.

So if you are looking to experiment a little with your lunch time meals then head over to Raju Ki Thali. We promise you'll be satisfied and happy after a full meal.