Need A New Pair Of Jeans? Grab Them At INR 499 Only From This Store

Everyone knows how much you love to rock that pair of your old blue jeans. But hey! Here’s some news for you. We’ve found a store in Camp that sells men’s jeans at INR 499 only. Ditch your old favourites and branded pairs, and instead stock up on some trendy jeans from Rich Look stores in Camp.

Located on M.G. Road, Rich Look stores is not difficult to spot because of their numerous offer boards outside the store. The store is a humble one and what is striking about it is that, even if it is relatively smaller, it has a huge variety.

The store has over 200 pairs of denim jeans in all the possible hues of blue. You can choose from the classic sky blue in a straight fit or opt for a dark blue pair of skinny fit ones. Apart from the most preferred blue shades, you can also find a large collection of black jeans. Their black denim collection is so chic that they can easily pass off as formal wear. If you are still a fan of the 70s favourite, rather you know the latest trends, get a pair of bell bottoms. Pretty sure your grandparents will be impressed with your fashion sense. If you are the kind of person who can pull off jeans in shades of white, red, olive green and maroon, the store offers those too.

The store also has a small collection of pants. You can find straight fit or slim fit chinos here. You'll also get pants that you can wear to work on an everyday basis. The prices for their formal and semi-formal pants are starting at INR 799 only.

Along with bottom wear, the store also has a small collection of t-shirts and shirts too. You can find polo necks, round collared, v-collared and various other types of t-shirts. You can get your hands on formal and semi-formal shirts. They also have impressive printed shirts and a range of pastel coloured ones that will make for apt summer wear.