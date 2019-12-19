Located opposite Asian Box in Koregaon Park, Right Fit Boutique is quite the hidden gem when it comes to gorgeous party wear, cocktail dresses and semi-formal clothing. We love these 5 looks from the store that are chic, contemporary and very elegant.
From Co-Ords To LBDs: This Hidden Boutique Is What Your Wardrobe Needs
Floral Top With Black Jeggings
This is one of those looks from Right Fit that's versatile, stunning and effortless. The moss green floral top with bell sleeves is great for both brunch and work. Pair this with skinny black jeggings and heeled boots, and you're ready to sway autumn away.
Ruffled LBD
An LBD is a timeless classic. And, every girl should have one. At Right Fit, we liked this bodycon LBD with soft ruffles. Compliment this outfit with hoops and gladiator stilettos to complete the look.
Checkered Co-Ords
Co-ords are the hottest trend of the season and Right Fit has a collection that's glamorous and comfortable at the same time. We have our eyes on this set of black-and-white checkered co-ord, perfect for a day out with the girlfriends.
Golden Cocktail Gown
If you have a cocktail party coming up, check out this stunning golden gown by Rit Fit. The silhouette is quite feminine and we particularly loved the cut-out detailing on the waist.
Bohemian Summer Dress
Heading to Goa this December and need an outfit that's breezy, colourful and vibrant? Check this cute printed dress by Rit Fit for a sunny, beach day out. We love the lush blue colour and the Bohemian feel of the dress. Accessorize well; think tassel earrings, chunky bracelets and strappy sandals.
