We Found A One-Stop Destination For All Men Looking For Style Inspiration

Who said only women follow fashion trends? In today's world, men are equally into fashion as women, and why not? It’s the age of equality right. Started in 2012, Rigo is a brand that focuses on offering stylish options to the youth. It was initially launched as a men’s brand but they have recently started a women’s clothing line as well.

Rigo's designs will surely set you apart from the crowd. They are fun, peppy and modern. Most of their t-shirts and cardigans are in pop colours that makes it even more appealing. They have in-house designers who work day and night to always bring something new on the table.

We love their collection of monochrome t-shirts starting at INR 395 only. They also have a great collection of shrugs for men starting at INR 475. Looking for a semi formal look? They’ve got you covered there as well. Select from a varied collection slim fit and regular fit shirts starting at INR 799.

Keeping in mind that their target audience are young adults, Rigo as a brand has made sure that their prices are affordable for the youth. The best part? They have free exchange and return policies as well. All you got to do is contact their customer care if you want to exchange or return a product and they take care of it from there.